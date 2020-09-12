Ronnie Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Makes Out With ‘Bachelorette’ Star Chad Johnson In Vegas

Jen Harley and Chad Johnson were all about the PDA when they shamelessly and passionately made out while hanging out with friends at a restaurant in Las Vegas and it was all captured on video.

UPDATE (9/12/2020, 11am ET): After this story was published, Jen Harley’s rep released the following statement to HollywoodLife: “Jen Harley is not dating Chad Johnson or anyone for that matter. Jen is only friends with Chad and had met up with him to show him a house earlier that day for sale. Jen had not had anything to eat all day, she was drinking alcohol at the club and was extremely intoxicated. Jen does not remember anything in the video and is disgusted and embarrassed by her actions. Jen feels she was set up by Chad and his friends who were clearly taking video to sell to the press.”

Jen Harley made it known that she’s proudly moving on from her rocky long-term relationship with ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 34, when she was spotted locking lips with Bachelorette star Chad Johnson, 33, on the night of Sept. 10. The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star was hanging out with her new reality hunk at JING restaurant in Las Vegas, NV and they made out multiple times in front of friends and onlookers both inside and outside the establishment. She wore a black sleeveless top, pants, and tan heels during the outing while Chad went casual in a white top, jeans, and black boots. Check out Jen and Chad making out HERE!

Although the two young stars were filmed during their PDA session, they didn’t seem to mind at all and never flinched…not even once! Chad’s public lip-locking doesn’t come as too much of a surprise considering the fact that he’s not shy about being sexy on-screen and has been in Vegas to start a “Porn Palace” and release sex tapes with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Annalise Mishler. He’s often sharing numerous PDA pics from his new adult website on Instagram and seems to be enjoying his new career path.

Jen, on the other hand, is coming off a very publicized romance with Ronnie, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter Ariana. The former lovebirds and the tot were seen out together on what appeared to be a relaxing and civil outing in Huntington Beach on Aug. 12, ten months after the Jersey Shore star made headlines for being arrested after allegedly chasing Jen with a knife during a dispute. Although the outing prompted some people to believe they were giving their relationship another try, a source told TMZ that they were just “co-parenting” their daughter and have “family outings from time to time now, but only for Ariana.”

The source further said that they have taken the last few months to “get in a good place as co-parents and friends” after the serious issues they faced in the past. A few months after Ronnie’s arrest, in early 2020, he reportedly obtained a restraining order against Jen after she allegedly “entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him,” according to a statement from Ronnie’s lawyer. At the time, Jen’s lawyer told HollywoodLife that they had yet to receive it but if they did, they would “oppose it” because Jen wants to “raise her baby in peace.”

Although it’s not clear what Jen and Chad’s latest makeout sessions mean, it’s nice to know that as far as a few weeks ago, Jen and her ex Ronnie appeared to be on good terms with each other for Ariana. As far as a possible new romance between these two reality stars? We guess we’ll just have to wait and see!