Chris Brown Mourns Jamie Foxx’s Sister DeOndra After Death At 36: ‘Love You Eternally’

Chris Brown is devastated over the passing of Jamie Foxx’s younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, and posted a special tribute to the 36-year-old on Instagram.

Jamie Foxx’s younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, was open about her love for Chris Brown over the years. Following her death, which was confirmed on Oct. 26, Chris took to Instagram to mourn the DeOndra. He posted a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek to his Instagram Story. Along with the pic, he wrote, “I never say goodbye, only SEE YOU LATER. Love you eternally.”

During a 2019 interview with Extra, DeOndra, who had Down syndrome, opened up about Chris while speaking to the outlet with Jamie. “I want a boyfriend,” she said. “I want to get married pretty soon and I hope I get married to Chris Brown because he’s my man.”

Jamie also referenced Chris in his Instagram tribute to DeOndra after her death. While talking about how much she loved dancing, he added, “I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show…even gave her boyfriend [Chris Brown] a run for his money.”

Jamie and DeOndra shared the same mother, Louise Annette Dixon. DeOndra’s father was the actor’s stepfather, George Dixon. Jamie was 16 years old when DeOndra was born, but they always had an extremely special relationship. Obviously, he was beyond devastated over her death. “My heart is shattered in a million pieces,” he admitted, adding, “Though the pain is unbelievable, I smile when I think of all the great memories she left me.”

DeOndra was a participant in the Special Olympics, and she became an ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation in 2011. In 2009, she also received the foundation’s inaugural Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award. Jamie was extremely proud of her work. His tribute concluded, “DeOndra, you have left a whole in my heart, but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love.”