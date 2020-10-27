Ciara gave her Instagram followers a tour of her ‘beautiful’ home, which was decorated for her birthday by her husband, Russell Wilson! See the gorgeous roses, candles, and even Ciara’s favorite foods!

Russell Wilson seriously went above and beyond for his wife, Ciara‘s, 35th birthday. In a new Instagram post that the stunning singer shared to her account on October 26, Ciara gave her 26.4 million followers a tour of her home, which her Seattle Seahawks husband, 31, decorated with rose petals, candles, and more! The clip began with Ciara honing in on candles surrounding a bouquet of beautiful red roses as the song “Belong To You” by Sabrina Claudio played in the background.

As Ciara turned her camera, she gave fans a look at one of the long hallways in her home, with the path lined with smaller candles leading Ciara to the next room! Ciara’s next destination featured a roaring fire with candles lining the the floor, and a few tables decorated with even more roses. Ciara then turned and followed more rose petals to a room with strings of white lights cascading down the walls.

Finally, Ciara came upon her love, Russell, gazing at her with all of the love in the world. The quarterback had prepared a delicious meal for himself and his wife, featuring sushi with a side of Tabasco sauce and more of Ciara’s favorite, scrumptious treats. The mother-of-three was totally blown away by Russell’s romantic gesture. “So beautiful,” she began her caption with a rose emoji. “Thank you baby [Russell Wilson] for making my Birthday feel special and full of Love. I love you so much.”

Russell really made Ciara’s 35th birthday so special. On October 25, Ciara’s birthday, her husband took to Instagram with the most moving, loving birthday message ever. “My Queen. You are everything a man, husband, lover, friend, dad, a family, and our kids could ever ask for! You are Heaven sent,” he began the caption to his October 25 post, which featured a carousel post of Ciara with her and Russell’s children — including Sienna, 3, and six-year-old Future Jr., whom Ciara shares with ex Future. The couple’s three-month-old son, Win, was not featured in the snaps.

“You, my Queen, are the most loving mother to our beautiful 3 babies. I am grateful for how you always love,” Russell continued his post. “You have changed generations with your music, your dance, business, & your influence as a woman around the world. However, despite all of that…the best thing about you is how you always make our family laugh and smile from ear to ear,” Russell went on. “We love how you wrap your arms around us. We love you forever.”