Cardi B Slays In Tight Orange Mini As She Poses With $300k Rolls Royce Before Offset’s Police Incident

Rapper Cardi B has stunned in a figure-hugging orange dress, the same evening her husband Offset was involved in a police incident.

Cardi B has turned heads in a skintight orange dress, which featured a daring thigh-high split. The “Bodak Yellow” singer shared the pic to Instagram on October 24, the same day her husband Offset, 28, shocked fans by live streaming Beverly Hills cops pulling him over. Cardi captioned her stunning pic, “Sassy lil b***h,” as she clutched a pink, snakeskin Hermes Birkin bag in her hand, and posed beside a black Rolls Royce worth $300k.

The “WAP” hitmaker also paired her bright orange dress with matching strappy pumps, and pulled her raven tresses back into a stylish up do. Later in the evening, she posted a clip of herself seemingly riding in the same car as her hubby. “Trump supporters are everywhere,” she says in the clip, before adding, “I’m scared… We’re gonna get jumped.”

Her rapper husband — whose real name is Kiari Cephus — livestreamed the incident on his Instagram Live feed. Although he has not been arrested or charged with a crime, he was put in handcuffs on the side of the street, after a member of the public alleged to have seen someone “waving guns” from his vehicle.

In the video, Offset is seen wearing a red baseball cap, and talks to cops while sitting behind the steering wheel. He is then heard telling the police officers that he would not be getting out of the car because they’ve “got guns out.” Viewers watching his Instagram Live then heard him say, “I’m not [going to] move my hands from my steering wheel,” before attempting to identify himself, adding, “You know who I am? Offset from the Migos. They’re fans. That’s why they’re following me bro.”

The female cop then tells the rapper he was being apprehended because someone allegedly saw guns being waved from the car. “That has nothing to do with why we’re here. We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” she said. Offset then defends himself, saying, “You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” adding, “You told me put my hands up. I’m not doing that… [There’s] 25,000 people on Live… You’re gonna get sued publicly.