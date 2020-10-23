Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

The end of October is near & the stars ended the fall season in some seriously fabulous outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week!

Fall is officially coming to an end but that didn’t stop the stars from looking their absolute best. With the winter season right around the corner, we can expect to start seeing some cozy cold-weather looks and some stars have already started rocking puffy coats and winter outerwear. From Hailey Baldwin to Kaia Gerber, we rounded up all of the best dressed celebrities of the week.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey, 23, looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she was out to eat in NYC on Oct. 17. She rocked a skintight spaghetti strap black Magda Butrym Open-Back Leather Dress which hugged her toned frame perfectly. She accessorized her look with an Anita Ko Zoe Necklace, a Bottega Veneta the Pouch in Zebra-Print Nappa, Femme Luce Minimale Sandals in Metallic Vegan Python En Noche, a black Akings First Aid Face Mask, a Fallon Short Herringbone Chain Necklace, Jennifer Fisher Samira Huggies Earrings, a Rolex Lady-Datejust Watch, and a Fallon Herringbone Medium Chain Necklace.

Kaia Gerber

Kaia, 19, looked casually chic when she took her dog for a walk in LA on Oct. 20 rocking a pair of dark-wash flare jeans with a sleeveless V-neck gray Brandy Melville Marlene Sweater Vest, a Celine Ava Bag in Tan, and a pair of black Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Sneakers.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner, 23, showed off her fabulous figure when she went to The Nice Guy in LA on Oct. 20. She rocked a matching bright blue ensemble featuring the Rotate Birger Christensen Margrit Leather Jacket, skintight Rotate Birger Christensen Rotie Pants, a Goyard Mini Goyardine Croisiere Bag, Amina Muaddi Blue Nappa Naima Heels, Jenny Bird Gold Hoops Earrings, and an Oscar Heyman Pear Shape Ring.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, 24, was out in NYC on Oct. 19 when she threw on a pair of Levi’s Ribcage Jeans with a vintage T-shirt tucked in and a long gray Balenciaga Pulled Double Breasted Coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of Nike x Stussy Air Zoom Spiridon Cage 2 Sneakers and an Evolvetogether Milan Mask.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk, 34, showed off her long legs when she was out in NYC on Oct. 22. She rocked a pair of tiny black Versace Safety Pin Nappa Leather Shorts with a bright orange Falconeri Oversized Cashmere and Silk V-Neck Pullover. On top of the sweater she donned a Falconeri Cashmere Coat with Exposed Stitching and she completed her look with a By Far Eve Leather Bag, knee-high By Far Stevie 42 Boots, Jennifer Zeuner Theresa Cross Necklace, and a Jennifer Meyer Yellow Gold & Diamond M Pendant Necklace.