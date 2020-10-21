Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou’s Relationship Status Revealed After Date Night In LA
After being spotted on a date earlier this week, Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are keeping things in their budding romance ‘casual.’
Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou had fans buzzing after their date night in West Hollywood on Oct. 19, but the young stars aren’t putting any labels on their relationship just yet, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Stassie and Noah always have a great time together, but nothing is official and that’s the way they like it,” our insider explained. “That’s not to say they’re not dating at all or that there’s not any interest there, it’s just that they’re living in the present and happy with where things are at.”
Our source added that Noah and Stassie’s relationship is “flirtatious and playful,” but they also “deeply care” for one another. “They both know that they’re young with their whole lives ahead of them, so they don’t know what the future holds,” the source concluded. “But they love what they have and they aren’t overthinking things.”