Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou’s Relationship Status Revealed After Date Night In LA

After being spotted on a date earlier this week, Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are keeping things in their budding romance ‘casual.’

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou had fans buzzing after their date night in West Hollywood on Oct. 19, but the young stars aren’t putting any labels on their relationship just yet, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Stassie and Noah always have a great time together, but nothing is official and that’s the way they like it,” our insider explained. “That’s not to say they’re not dating at all or that there’s not any interest there, it’s just that they’re living in the present and happy with where things are at.”

Our source added that Noah and Stassie’s relationship is “flirtatious and playful,” but they also “deeply care” for one another. “They both know that they’re young with their whole lives ahead of them, so they don’t know what the future holds,” the source concluded. “But they love what they have and they aren’t overthinking things.”

Although Stassie and Noah have been careful to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye, there was first talk of a potential relationship between these two way back in June. At the time, Stassie shared a photo of herself wearing a jacket on Instagram, and Noah commented, “Give me back my damn jacket woman, PLEASE.” Stassie flirtatiously hit back, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”

Then, earlier this month, a random rumor with no validation spread online that Stassie and Noah had secretly eloped in Las Vegas. Reps for the model and actor denied the speculation, but the buzz about this pair’s relationship began to pick up again. The chatter intensified after their Oct. 19 date night at Craig’s, as the two were pictured leaving the restaurant in the same car together!