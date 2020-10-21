Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou’s Relationship Status Revealed After Date Night In LA

stassie noah centineo
AP Images/MEGA
Noah Centineo 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' special tv screening, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Aug 2018
West Hollywood, CA - Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are seen leaving Craigs after enjoying a dinner date in West Hollywood. Noah is seen getting playful and handsy with Stassie as he covers her face while photographers snap photos. Pictured: Noah Centineo, Stassie Karanikolaou BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Noah Centineo attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph, in New York NY Premiere of "Big Time Adolescence", New York, USA - 05 Mar 2020
Noah Centineo Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
and

After being spotted on a date earlier this week, Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are keeping things in their budding romance ‘casual.’

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou had fans buzzing after their date night in West Hollywood on Oct. 19, but the young stars aren’t putting any labels on their relationship just yet, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Stassie and Noah always have a great time together, but nothing is official and that’s the way they like it,” our insider explained. “That’s not to say they’re not dating at all or that there’s not any interest there, it’s just that they’re living in the present and happy with where things are at.”

Our source added that Noah and Stassie’s relationship is “flirtatious and playful,” but they also “deeply care” for one another. “They both know that they’re young with their whole lives ahead of them, so they don’t know what the future holds,” the source concluded. “But they love what they have and they aren’t overthinking things.”

stassie and noah centineo
Noah Centineo gets playful with Stassie in the car after their date night. (BACKGRID)
Although Stassie and Noah have been careful to keep their budding relationship out of the public eye, there was first talk of a potential relationship between these two way back in June. At the time, Stassie shared a photo of herself wearing a jacket on Instagram, and Noah commented, “Give me back my damn jacket woman, PLEASE.” Stassie flirtatiously hit back, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”
stassie noah centineo
Stassie and Noah attend separate red carpet events. (AP Images/MEGA)
Then, earlier this month, a random rumor with no validation spread online that Stassie and Noah had secretly eloped in Las Vegas. Reps for the model and actor denied the speculation, but the buzz about this pair’s relationship began to pick up again. The chatter intensified after their Oct. 19 date night at Craig’s, as the two were pictured leaving the restaurant in the same car together!
Whatever’s going on between Noah and Stassie comes following his year-long relationship with Alexis Ren, which ended in April. Meanwhile, Stassie is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s BFF, but she was also romantically linked to Tyler Cameron at the end of 2019 after they were photographed hanging out several times.