Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Spark Romance Rumors As They’re Spotted Leaving Dinner Date

New couple alert!? Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou have fans buzzing about a possible romance after leaving dinner together on Oct. 19.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, may have a new man in her life! The gorgeous star enjoyed dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with none other than Noah Centineo on Oct. 19. The two were photographed leaving the restaurant together, and even got into the same vehicle. There were no obvious signs of PDA, but the pics were enough to get fans talking about Noah and Stassie’s possible relationship status!

Although this is the first time that these two have been seen out and about together, it’s not the first time they’ve sparked dating rumors. Back in June, Stassie posted a photo of herself wearing an oversized black jacket on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice that Noah actually commented on the pic. “Give me my damn jacket back woman,” he wrote. “PLEASE.”

Stassie actually replied to the comment, writing, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket,” and Noah responded to that with a series of crying laughing emojis. At the time, dozens of fans jumped in to comment about the flirtatious back and forth. However, Stassie and Noah kept quiet about the status of their relationship

Interestingly, on the pair’s date night at Craig’s, Stassie was photographed wearing a ring on her left ring finger. This comes after a random fan rumor surfaced that she and Noah had secretly eloped in Las Vegas earlier this month. However, the rumor was nothing but speculation amongst fans online, and reps for the stars denied the claims.

Back in April, Noah ended his relationship with Alexis Ren after one year of dating. Before that, he dated actress Angeline Appel for about two years from 2016-2018. Meanwhile, Stassie was briefly linked to Tyler Cameron after they were spotted out together several times at the end of 2019, but it was never confirmed whether or not they were actually an item.