See Pics
Hollywood Life

Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Spark Romance Rumors As They’re Spotted Leaving Dinner Date

noah centineo stassie karanikolaou
BACKGRID
Noah Centineo 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' special tv screening, Los Angeles, USA - 16 Aug 2018
West Hollywood, CA - Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou are seen leaving Craigs after enjoying a dinner date in West Hollywood. Noah is seen getting playful and handsy with Stassie as he covers her face while photographers snap photos. Pictured: Noah Centineo, Stassie Karanikolaou BACKGRID USA 19 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Noah Centineo attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" at Metrograph, in New York NY Premiere of "Big Time Adolescence", New York, USA - 05 Mar 2020
Noah Centineo Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

New couple alert!? Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou have fans buzzing about a possible romance after leaving dinner together on Oct. 19.

Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, may have a new man in her life! The gorgeous star enjoyed dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood with none other than Noah Centineo on Oct. 19. The two were photographed leaving the restaurant together, and even got into the same vehicle. There were no obvious signs of PDA, but the pics were enough to get fans talking about Noah and Stassie’s possible relationship status!

noah centineo stassie karanikolaou
Noah Centineo attempts to cover Stassie’s face from photographers as they leave a dinner date in the same car. (BACKGRID)

Although this is the first time that these two have been seen out and about together, it’s not the first time they’ve sparked dating rumors. Back in June, Stassie posted a photo of herself wearing an oversized black jacket on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice that Noah actually commented on the pic. “Give me my damn jacket back woman,” he wrote. “PLEASE.”

Stassie actually replied to the comment, writing, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket,” and Noah responded to that with a series of crying laughing emojis. At the time, dozens of fans jumped in to comment about the flirtatious back and forth. However, Stassie and Noah kept quiet about the status of their relationship

stassie
Stassie is spotted in the front seat of the car, with Noah behind her, after their dinner ate. (BACKGRID)

Interestingly, on the pair’s date night at Craig’s, Stassie was photographed wearing a ring on her left ring finger. This comes after a random fan rumor surfaced that she and Noah had secretly eloped in Las Vegas earlier this month. However, the rumor was nothing but speculation amongst fans online, and reps for the stars denied the claims.

noah centineo
Noah Centineo goofs off with photographers after leaving his date night with Stassie. (BACKGRID)

Back in April, Noah ended his relationship with Alexis Ren after one year of dating. Before that, he dated actress Angeline Appel for about two years from 2016-2018. Meanwhile, Stassie was briefly linked to Tyler Cameron after they were spotted out together several times at the end of 2019, but it was never confirmed whether or not they were actually an item.