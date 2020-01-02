Tyler Cameron Reunites With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie For New Year’s In Miami

Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou rang in the new year together in Miami amidst rampant rumors that they’ve been getting flirty in LA!

Let those romance rumors soar! The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron, 26, was spotted getting “awfully friendly” with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, 22, during a New Year’s Eve party, and they continued to celebrate 2020 the very next day! The models partied it up and got super cozy at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, according to an eyewitness who spoke to US Weekly, while taking in that epic Jonas Brothers show with friends. They spent New Year’s Day relaxing and recuperating in South Beach, their friend, “You Should Talk” singer Fletcher, revealed on Instagram!

Fletcher shared two adorable videos on her Instagram stories — which you can watch HERE — that show a massive group of their pals living it up on the deck of a swanky yacht that afternoon. Everyone looks like they’re having an absolute blast while chilling in their swimsuits. As Fletcher put it on Instagram, they’re “plotting 2020 moves.” Stassie looked adorable in the videos, wearing a white bikini, and is sitting right next to Tyler at one point. He’s super cute, making a face with a pair of goggles pushed up onto his forehead. Their two-day hangout comes two months after they were first spotted together interacting at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails in West Hollywood.

Days later, on November 24, Tyler and Stassie reunited at Poppy nightclub in the same neighborhood after separately attending the Los Angeles Rams game at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Stassie watched the game in a private box with Kylie and Kendall Jenner, and Tyler was down by the field with his fellow Bachelorette alums Peter Weber and Dylan Barbour. The two groups mingled at one point, and the vibes between Tyler and Stassie were apparently very “flirty.”

A source recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tyler’s “enjoying the single life” right now after splitting with Gigi Hadid, 24, in October, adding that “he’s not looking for anything serious at all right now.” Could he be changing his mind after meeting Stassie?