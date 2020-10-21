Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey Rock Sexy Leather Outfits For ‘The Other Girl’ Duet At CMT Awards

Girl power! BFFs Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey were the ultimate power duo when they took the stage to perform their duet, ‘The Other Girl,’ — and they killed it!

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey teamed up for one of the most buzzed-about performances of the night at the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21. The ladies sang their song, “The Other Girl,” during the star-studded show. Kelsea and Halsey, who are close friends, first recorded “The Other Girl” for Kelsea’s album, kelsea, which came out earlier this year. This was their first time performing it at an award show.

Of course, both stars looked amazing as they hit an empty karaoke bar to perform their duet. They both wore black, dominatrix style leather outfits for the show. Kelsea slayed in her leather romper, along with black, fringed cowboy boots that were studded with silver jewels. She styled her hair in messy waves to complete the grungy look. Before the performance, she walked the red carpet in a silver, sparkling mini dress, as well.

Back in March, Kelsea and Halsey teamed up for another CMT event, CMT Crossroads. They took the stage in Nashville to sing duet versions of both of their biggest songs. Of course, they performed “The Other Girl” at that show, as well. One of their performances from that night — “Graveyard” — was even up for the CMT Performance of the Year Award at the CMT Music Awards!

Additionally, Kelsea scored two more nominations. Her song, “Homecoming Queen?”, was up for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year. Kelsea has actually never won a CMT Award before, although she’s been nominated six times in the past.

Kelsea and Halsey met a few times over the years, but became friends after Kelsea attended the Nashville leg of Halsey’s Hopeless Foundation tour in July 2018. After the show, the country singer went backstage to meet Halsey, and they immediately hit it off. That night, they went out in Nashville together that night, and the rest is history! Now, they’ll always have this incredible CMT Awards performance to commemorate their friendship with.