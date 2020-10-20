Heather McMahan Advises Fellow COVID Brides To ‘Hunker Down & Be Flexible’ Through Wedding Postponements

So many weddings were delayed due to ongoing pandemic, & ‘The Knot’s covergirl Heather McMahan offered her advice to fellow COVID brides!

Comedian Heather McMahan is used to finding the light in most things, but when it came to postponing her Italian nuptials due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was hard to find the silver lining. “We were supposed to get legally married in March, basically on our 10 year anniversary, we were about to get on the flight to fly to Malibu to do that, then literally, the world shut down,” the The Knot’s Winter 2020 cover girl said in an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife. “I was supposed to get married in September in Italy, and obviously the country won’t let us in. I don’t blame them. So, we’ve kind of had to postpone everything to next year.”

Brides have been finding themselves at a crossroads when it comes to their big day this year, with some choosing to go through with the day as planned, some cutting their lists, and some fully postponing to a later date, as Heather did. They each find themselves, though, as part of an exclusive club no one ever dreamed they’d be in — COVID Brides. “Listen, nobody knows what the right call is. You’re already on pins and needles with weddings and trying to please everybody and I think it’s really important to refocus to what you want to do with your spouse or your partner,” Heather explained. “I had a real talk with The Knot about what is actually going on with COVID Brides, because girls will DM me or approach me and be like, ‘I don’t know what the right call is,’ and I don’t either. We’re kind of all in this together.”

As the pandemic continues to hit the US hard and we anxiously await for a vaccine, Heather, who was touring her comedy show before the lockdown, advised COVID brides to “hunker down and be flexible, because that’s all you can do right now.”

Gracing The Knot Winter 2020 cover, Heather stunned in a Watters gown with a stylish pair of Sarah Flint NYC leopard pumps while aboard a white moped, a la Italy! The funny girl also did a video segment where she shared what NOT to say to a COVID bride, like “When have you rescheduled?” “Are you stressed?” and “Have you tried on your wedding dress?” Noted!

You can read Heather’s full cover story from The Knot here! The issue will be hitting print newsstands on Monday, November 2nd.