Charlie Sheen & Jon Cryer Mourn ‘Two And A Half Men’ Co-Star Conchata Ferrell After ‘Shocking’ Death

The two leads on ‘Two and a Half Men,’ Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer, reflected on their experiences working with Conchata Ferrell in the wake of the talented actress’s heartbreaking death.

Charlie Sheen, 55, and Jon Cryer, 55, who played brothers on the famous sitcom Two and a Half Men, shared heartfelt messages after losing their co-star Conchata Ferrell. The actress played Berta, the brothers’ beloved housekeeper for all 12 seasons of the show between 2003-2015. She sadly passed away at 77 years old due to complications from a cardiac arrest on Oct. 12, per our sister publication Deadline, and so her longtime co-stars looked back on their time on set with Conchata, who is also known for her Emmy-nominated role on the television series L.A. Law and her character Helen on Edward Scissorhands.

“An absolute sweetheart a consummate pro a genuine friend a shocking and painful loss,” Charlie wrote on Twitter, and the actor then poked gentle fun at Conchata’s character. “Berta, your housekeeping was a tad suspect, your ‘people’keeping was perfect,” he teased. Charlie also shared a throwback photo of his character, Charlie Harper, having a moment with Berta in the living room.

Like Charlie, Jon also touched on the fact that Conchata was a sweetheart despite Berta’s characteristic brusqueness. “She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” the Big Time Adolescense star, who played Alan Harper on Two and a Half Men, wrote on Twitter. Jon then recalled his first day working alongside Conchata.

I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

“I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan i was of hers and she simply refused to believe it,” Jon tweeted. In more tweets, he continued, “I had to recount one of my favorite bits of hers from a cancelled mid 70’s sitcom called ‘Hot L Baltimore’ before she finally got that I was serious…I’m glad that I absolutely knew how fortunate I was to share a stage with her. I treasured every moment and will continue to until we meet again. I have a feeling she’ll call me ‘Zippy’.”

If you’re so inclined, today would be a great day to check out her wonderful body of film work. Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich or some of her work from back in the day like Network and the little seen gem Heartland with Rip Torn. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Jon then gave a shout-out to more of the shows and films Conchata starred in, writing, “If you’re so inclined, today would be a great day to check out her wonderful body of film work. Edward Scissorhands, Erin Brockovich or some of her work from back in the day like Network and the little seen gem Heartland with Rip Torn.” In a final tweet, the actor wrote that 2020 has been “merciless” (Conchata’s health issues were not related to the coronavirus, however). Conchata also left behind a husband, Arnie Anderson, and their daughter Samantha Anderson.