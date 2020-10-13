Conchata Ferrell Dead: ‘Two And A Half Men’ Star Dies At 77

‘Two and a Half Men’ star Conchata Ferrell passed away ‘peacefully’ on Oct. 12, five months after she suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a long-term care facility.

Conchata Ferrell sadly died at the age of 77 on the afternoon of Oct. 12 after suffering complications of a cardiac arrest, Deadline reports. The Two and a Half Men star passed away at California’s Sherman Oaks Hospital, where she was peacefully surrounded by family and friends, the outlet stated. In a tweet that was posted shortly after her death was announced, Two and a Half Men star Jon Cryer expressed his sadness over the loss. “She was a beautiful human Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers,” he wrote in the tweet. “Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many.”

Conchata’s passing comes after the actress landed in the ICU for more than four weeks starting in May due to an infection she battled back in December/January. After just a couple days in the hospital, she suffered cardiac arrest for about 10 minutes, her husband, Arnie Anderson, told TMZ in July. She was later transferred to a long-term facility that Arnie described as a “respiratory unit” for treatment that involved being on a respirator and dialysis, and although she was semi-conscious at one point, she couldn’t talk or communicate.

Arnie further told the outlet that he couldn’t visit with Conchata when she was in the facility due to the COVID-19 pandemic but he was able to speak with her nurse regularly. He also admitted that her future was unclear but he was “hoping for the best.” “It’s going to be a while before there’s any recovery,” he said to TMZ. “It’s all neurological. There’s nothing we can do to speed it up the process.”

Conchata was best known for portraying Berta, the beloved and quick-witted housekeeper to Charlie Sheen‘s character on Two and a Half Men from 2003 until 2015. Her role as Berta landed her two Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2007. She also appeared in several other television series and films throughout her career, including a role on L.A. Law, which gained her another Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 1992.

Conchata is survived by Arnie, whom she married in 1986, and three children, including a daughter and two stepdaughters.

We’re sending comfort and healing wishes to all those affected by Conchata’s death.