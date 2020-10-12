Kanye West Vows To ‘Revive Our Nation’s Commitment To Faith’ In New PSA For His Presidential Campaign

Kanye West took to social media to share his first campaign ad, in which he talks about the importance of faith, religion, and prayer, as he seeks to get elected for president in the upcoming Nov. election.

We may only be a few weeks away from the presidential election, but Kanye West, 43, is proving his seriousness about wanting to become the leader of the free world hasn’t wavered with his first political ad for his campaign. The rapper shared the brand new PSA on his social media accounts on the afternoon of Oct. 12 and in it, he’s looking very patriotic as he talks about faith and why the country needs it with an American flag behind him. The ad also features younger photos of himself with his family as well as other people partaking in memorable and everyday moments at home with loved ones and working hard at jobs.

“What is America’s destiny? What is best for our nation, our people? What is just, true justice?” Kanye starts off saying with a serious face in the ad. “We have to think about all these things, together as a people, to contemplate our future, to live up to our dream, we must have vision. We as a people, will revive our nation’s commitment to faith, to what our constitution calls, ‘the free exercise of religion’, including, of course, prayer.”

“Through prayer, faith can be restored,” he continued. “We as a people are called to a greater purpose than ourselves. We are not only a beacon to the world, but we should be servants to each other, to encourage each other, to help each other, to lift up each other, our fellow Americans, that we may all prosper together. We have to act on faith with the sure knowledge that we are pursuing the right goals and doing the right things.”

Ye went on to talk about “building a stronger country by building stronger families” in the ad and called families “the building blocks of society.” He added, “By turning to faith, we will be the kind of nation, the kind of people, God intends us to be.” The powerful campaign ended with the words “VOTE” and “WRITE IN KANYE WEST”.

Kanye’s ad comes just four days after he took to Twitter to share a photo of his ballot for the presidential election with his name written in the “write-in” section. He was also listed as a Vice President candidate on the ballot in the Independent Party along with running mate Rocky’ De La Fuente Guerra. “Friends writing me in,” he wrote in the caption for the snapshot.

He first announced he was running for president late in the election year on July 4 with a tweet that read, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.” Although some people have claimed his aim for the presidency may not be realistic, especially since he made his announcement later than most of the other candidates, he hasn’t backed down and from the looks of his latest ad, he’s not planning to until the election takes place.