Watch
Hollywood Life

Bella Hadid Lip-Syncs To Kylie Jenner’s ‘Wasted’ Scene From ‘KUWTK’ & The KarJenners Love It

bella kylie
MEGA
Bella HadidMichael Kors Spring Campaign Launch, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Feb 2019Wearing Michael Kors, Shoes By Michael Kors
Bella Hadid enjoys all New Orleans has to offer - in just 24 hours. The model teamed up with fashion brand Michael Kors on a trip to the 'Big Easy' last December [2019]. The label has now shared photos of the visit - Bella's first to the US city where she showcased their latest looks. They said: "This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited. "With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy. "With its melting pot of cultures, rich music traditions and unparalleled food scene, New Orleans is a city of endless inspiration. Watch the video to get away (virtually) and experience a perfect day in the Crescent City with Bella Hadid and some of our favorite spring bags, like the Manhattan and Extra-Small Carmen satchels." Among the places Bella, 23, visited were the famous jazz venue, Preservation Hall, beignet cafe, Cafe du Monde, sandwich shop Parkway Bakery and Tavern and bars on Bourbon Street, including karaoke spot Cat's Meow. Editorial usage. Must credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 10 Jul 2020 Pictured: Bella Hadid for Michael Kors in New Orleans. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687659_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid enjoys all New Orleans has to offer - in just 24 hours. The model teamed up with fashion brand Michael Kors on a trip to the 'Big Easy' last December [2019]. The label has now shared photos of the visit - Bella's first to the US city where she showcased their latest looks. They said: "This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited. "With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy. "With its melting pot of cultures, rich music traditions and unparalleled food scene, New Orleans is a city of endless inspiration. Watch the video to get away (virtually) and experience a perfect day in the Crescent City with Bella Hadid and some of our favorite spring bags, like the Manhattan and Extra-Small Carmen satchels." Among the places Bella, 23, visited were the famous jazz venue, Preservation Hall, beignet cafe, Cafe du Monde, sandwich shop Parkway Bakery and Tavern and bars on Bourbon Street, including karaoke spot Cat's Meow. Editorial usage. Must credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 10 Jul 2020 Pictured: Bella Hadid for Michael Kors in New Orleans. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687659_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bella Hadid enjoys all New Orleans has to offer - in just 24 hours. The model teamed up with fashion brand Michael Kors on a trip to the 'Big Easy' last December [2019]. The label has now shared photos of the visit - Bella's first to the US city where she showcased their latest looks. They said: "This past December, we sent model Bella Hadid to New Orleans — a city that the consummate jet-setter had never visited. "With only 24 hours to take it all in, Michael sent her to some of his favorite spots for soaking up the best of The Big Easy. "With its melting pot of cultures, rich music traditions and unparalleled food scene, New Orleans is a city of endless inspiration. Watch the video to get away (virtually) and experience a perfect day in the Crescent City with Bella Hadid and some of our favorite spring bags, like the Manhattan and Extra-Small Carmen satchels." Among the places Bella, 23, visited were the famous jazz venue, Preservation Hall, beignet cafe, Cafe du Monde, sandwich shop Parkway Bakery and Tavern and bars on Bourbon Street, including karaoke spot Cat's Meow. Editorial usage. Must credit Courtesy of Michael Kors / MEGA. 10 Jul 2020 Pictured: Bella Hadid for Michael Kors in New Orleans. Photo credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687659_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 42 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Supermodel Bella Hadid is on a tropical getaway for her 24th birthday, and shared a clip of herself impersonating Kylie Jenner during a viral scene from the latest episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Bella Hadid has hilariously impersonated her pal Kylie Jenner’s singing skills after she shared a clip of herself lip syncing to an iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene. The supermodel took to Instagram on October 9 and posted a funny video in which she lip synced the scene from the Oct. 9 episode where Kylie sang about “get wasted” during a family dinner in Palm Springs. “‘Cause I’m gonna get waaaasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?” Kylie sang in the audio, which Bella impersonated.

View this post on Instagram

@kyliejenner

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

The camera then panned to Bella’s pal who lip synced  Kourtney Kardashian‘s line. “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.” After seeing the video, Kylie took to the comments, writing “iconic” along with three laugh crying emojis. Khloe Kardashian also commented “HHahahahahaha i am dead.”

In the clip, which was taken during Bella’s 24th birthday getaway, she wore striped, sparkly crop top with a plunging neckline and plenty of gold jewelry. She styled her brunette tresses in gorgeous, natural curls and was totally glowing as she rocked minimal makeup.

kylie
Bella Hadid has impersonated her pal Kylie Jenner. Image: MEGA

Bella’s video wasn’t an entirely original idea. Lip syncing to the scene has become a trend on Tik Tok, and fellow A-listers Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 31, filmed their own take on the scene! The Game of Thrones actress lip-synced the exact lines for a TikTok with her husband. However instead of a cup of tequila, Sophie clutched onto her water bottle. And instead of bread (which Kourt was eating during the original scene), Joe — who was rocking his new pink hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was actually eating what appeared to be a cup of ice cream from Sprinkle’s Cupcakes. Iconic!