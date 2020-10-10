Bella Hadid Lip-Syncs To Kylie Jenner’s ‘Wasted’ Scene From ‘KUWTK’ & The KarJenners Love It

Supermodel Bella Hadid is on a tropical getaway for her 24th birthday, and shared a clip of herself impersonating Kylie Jenner during a viral scene from the latest episode of ‘KUWTK.’

Bella Hadid has hilariously impersonated her pal Kylie Jenner’s singing skills after she shared a clip of herself lip syncing to an iconic Keeping Up with the Kardashians scene. The supermodel took to Instagram on October 9 and posted a funny video in which she lip synced the scene from the Oct. 9 episode where Kylie sang about “get wasted” during a family dinner in Palm Springs. “‘Cause I’m gonna get waaaasted. I just finished a whole cup of 42 and I’m about to go for my second one. Kourtney, what the f*** are you on?” Kylie sang in the audio, which Bella impersonated.

The camera then panned to Bella’s pal who lip synced Kourtney Kardashian‘s line. “I don’t know what’s going on, so I’m just appreciating my bread.” After seeing the video, Kylie took to the comments, writing “iconic” along with three laugh crying emojis. Khloe Kardashian also commented “HHahahahahaha i am dead.”

In the clip, which was taken during Bella’s 24th birthday getaway, she wore striped, sparkly crop top with a plunging neckline and plenty of gold jewelry. She styled her brunette tresses in gorgeous, natural curls and was totally glowing as she rocked minimal makeup.

Bella’s video wasn’t an entirely original idea. Lip syncing to the scene has become a trend on Tik Tok, and fellow A-listers Sophie Turner, 24, and Joe Jonas, 31, filmed their own take on the scene! The Game of Thrones actress lip-synced the exact lines for a TikTok with her husband. However instead of a cup of tequila, Sophie clutched onto her water bottle. And instead of bread (which Kourt was eating during the original scene), Joe — who was rocking his new pink hair for Breast Cancer Awareness Month — was actually eating what appeared to be a cup of ice cream from Sprinkle’s Cupcakes. Iconic!