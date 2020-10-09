Chris Pine Shows Off His Biceps In Tank Top: Plus 21 More Celebs Showing Off Their Muscles

Chris Pine has still got it! The 40-year-old actor showed off his fit physique when he rocked a tank top featuring an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Chris Pine showcased his allegiance with the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while flexing his muscles outside a Los Angeles gym. The actor, 40, was spotted on October 7 leaving a private workout facility in a black tank top which featured an image of the notorious RBG, who tragically lost her battle with cancer last month.

The Wonder Woman star paired the tee with black compression leggings and gym shorts, as he flexed his biceps and allowed his voluminous hair to blow in the wind. Although he wasn’t wearing a protective face mask, he was seen carrying one as he jumped into his car following the workout sesh.

Of course, Chris isn’t the only Hollywood star to flex their muscles while in quarantine. Earlier this year, British actor Gregg Sulkin was seen sweating it out in a Los Angeles park wearing nothing but black track pants and a baseball cap worn backwards. Gregg showed off his super fit physique while he completed a workout, which included a jump rope routine, sit-ups, and push-ups. The former Wizards of Waverly Place star was sporting a golden tan as he soaked up the warm Los Angeles weather.

We’ve spotted plenty of other A-listers staying fit despite lockdowns across the globe: Bachelor star Tyler Cameron went for a jog in his short shorts, Shawn Mendes has been seen shooting hoops with his girlfriend Camila Cabello’s father Alejandro, and former soccer star David Beckham kicked the ball around with his family. Some other celebs have opted to share their workout results via social media, like Spiderman actor Tom Holland who blew fans away with his fit physique. Scroll through the gallery above to see all the celebs showing off their muscles.