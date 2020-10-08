Eboni K Williams: 5 Things To Know About RHONY’s First Black Cast Member

The newest Real Housewives of New York City cast member has been revealed — and she’s set to make history. Eboni K Williams, 37, will join the ladies for Season 13 of the popular Bravo reality series, making her the first Black woman to appear on RHONY as a main cast member. “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before. Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.” Here’s 5 things to know about her.

1. She is an attorney. Eboni is one smart cookie! She began her university studies at the age of 16, eventually earning her law degree from Loyola University. She worked as a clerk for the Louisiana Secretary of State and began her professional career assisting council members in the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Katrina. After her turn as a public defender, she returned to private practice in 2010 and represented clients in homicide, rape, drug, sex crime, and federal offense cases.

2. Eboni already has a prolific career in the TV business. She is currently the host and executive producer of Revolt Black News, however she has a varied background in TV. Eboni has worked as a correspondent and host for CBS News and Fox News, along with other programs on those networks. She also has hosting credits on Fox Sports and NBA 2K.

3. She has written a book. Eboni made her literary debut with the book Pretty Powerful: Appearance, Substance & Success which was released in September 2017. Talk about a woman of many talents!

4. Fans of the show have already expressed their excitement about the casting. Eboni shared the exciting news in an October 8 Instagram post, and fans were so happy to see some diversity in the upcoming season’s casting. “Thank god finally some diversity!!! We CANT WAIT to see what you bring to the show,” one fan wrote, while another declared, “OH S**T!!! I actually might watch now!“

5. She joins an established group of Housewives. Eboni will join returning Housewives Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney and Sonja Morgan. It comes amid a shakeup to the cast which has seen longtime fan favorites like Tinsley Mortimer and Dorinda Medley depart the show.