Giuliana Rancic Reveals Her Family Is ‘Much Better’ After Testing Positive For COVID-19: ‘We’re So Lucky’

Giuliana Rancic gave HL an EXCLUSIVE update on her family’s recovery from COVID-19 & revealed how ‘lucky’ they feel.

Giuliana Rancic‘s COVID-19 test ahead of the Emmy Awards on Sept. 20 notified her that she and her family were positive for the novel virus that has ravaged America. Now, ahead of hosting the Pink Agenda’s Virtual Gala as Breast Cancer Awareness month kicks off, Giuliana spoke to HL about her family’s recovery after herself, her husband Bill and son Duke, 8, were diagnosed. “I’m grateful that we are on the other side of it and are feeling much better,” she told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I feel very lucky we were able to quarantine as a family, as nothing is more important to me than being safe and healthy together.”

The G by Giuliana founder added that this “quality time” together for her family has been really incredible and something she’s grateful for. “Time is a valuable commodity these days and being forced to slow down and regroup has been a blessing. I adore my family, and Duke is at the great age of eight hat we are silly and laugh every day, no matter what we are doing,” Giuliana said. “I have been able to be very productive from home, I spend a good deal of my work day on running the day-to-day on my skincare line Fountain of Truth as well as my clothing line G by Giuliana on HSN and my home decor line August & Leo, also on HSN. I’ve been fortunate in that I converted my home office into a small studio that allows me to be live on HSN each week with my new collections in both fashion and home.” Working mom goals!

On October 8th, Giuliana, along with her husband Bill and special guests Lauren and Jason Kennedy, Kendra Scott, will host the The Pink Agenda‘s Virtual Gala. “I look forward to The Pink Agenda’s Gala every year, and while I wish we could be together in New York, I am beyond thrilled that we are still able to come together during these challenging times,” G explained of the nonprofit committed to raising money for breast cancer research and care, as well as awareness of the disease among young professionals. “While I will miss seeing everyone in person, I am grateful that we can gather virtually during breast cancer awareness month and raise critical funds for my FAB-U-WISH program, where we grant wishes to those going through breast cancer, and funding lifesaving cancer research.”

Giuliana has outspoken about the importance of breast cancer research and early detection since she was diagnosed herself in 2011 at the age of 36. At that age, the popular E! News host was four years away from the age when breast cancer screening is usually recommended for most women, who are not at high risk for cancer. Her foundation, “Fab-U-Wish,” helps women with breast cancer look and feel their best while also supporting groundbreaking research.

“Breast cancer hasn’t stopped for COVID-19 and neither can we. Raising money for breast cancer research is critical, now more than ever,” Giuliana urged. “We’ve seen amazing research progress over the years, but we need to sustain these advancements through the challenging times, and until we grant our ultimate wish – finding a cure for breast cancer. We need to save cancer research today to save lives tomorrow.”

Guests can purchase tickets to receive event access here: tpagala.org and visit The Pink Agenda for more information.