Shawn Mendes Addresses Justin Bieber Collaboration Speculatoin As He Gushes Over Their ‘Close’ Friendship

Shawn Mendes is proving as good at sidestepping reports of a Justin Bieber collab as he was about his romance with Camila Cabello. Here’s what he had to say.

This could be Canada’s greatest new pop culture moment since Drake‘s beloved Toronto Raptors won their first NBA Championship in 2019…or Schitt’s Creek taking home ALL the 2020 comedy Emmys. Shawn Mendes is responding to reports that he and fellow Ontario native Justin Bieber are teaming up for some new music together. Shawn’s fourth studio album Wonder drops on Dec. 4, 2020, and he’s now tackling rumors about a collaboration with the 26-year-old superstar. The “Mercy” singer appeared on the UK’s Capital FM Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Oct. 6, and kind of, sort of said that the gossip might be true.

“I wonder if it’s true Shawn, that you turned down a collaboration with Justin Bieber last month,” the host asked the singer, who gave a frustratingly vague answer by basically repeating the question. “Is this you trying to get me to confirm that I have a collaboration with Justin Bieber? That I didn’t last month, is that what you’re saying?” Shawn replied.

However, he did say that he’d be totally remiss about passing on the chance to sing with one of his musical idols. “If I turned one down, that would be insane considering he’s been one of my favorite artists since I was like nine-years-old,” Shawn continued. He and Justin are only four years apart in age, so that would mean Mendes was a Belieber from literally day one, as Justin’s debut single “Baby” at just 13-years-old made him a star overnight.

“I cannot confirm or deny,” Shawn explained, with a sly smile that he might be collaborating with Stratford, Ontario’s pride and joy. He did reveal that “In the last six months we’ve definitely become a lot closer. It’s really cool to have him has a mentor in a lot of ways, just to kind of talk through stuff a little bit cause there’s not many people who do this type of stuff,” referring to both men being pop superstars.

Shawn then admitted he was going off on a tangent to get off of the original query, IS HE COLLABORATING WITH JUSTIN? “But anyways, back to your question cause now I’m sidetracking on purpose,” Shawn teased, as both he and the host burst out laughing. At this point it was clear Shawn wasn’t going to give a clear answer, but his gushing praise of Justin sure made it seem like something is in the works. Considering how long it took for Shawn to admit in 2019 that he was dating his “Senorita” duet partner Camila Cabello, 23, any Bieber collab might drop before Mendes gives an actual confirmation.