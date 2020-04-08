Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Surprise Kids At Hospital With A Virtual Dance Party

Ryan Seacrest teamed up with Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to surprise kids at Children’s National Hospital with a video chat that included a Q&A session and an epic dance party while in quarantine.

Camila Cabello, 23, and Shawn Mendes, 21, gave some ill children the chance of a lifetime when they unexpectedly video chatted with them on Apr. 8! The lovebirds worked with Ryan Seacrest‘s Ryan Foundation, which helps to connect the entertainment world with children’s hospitals, to set up the surprise and Ryan shared a cute video clips from the moment with his Instagram followers. In one clip, Camila can be seen sitting on the floor while in quarantine with Shawn sitting behind her and they are all smiles as they watch some kids from Children’s National Hospital doing some dance moves with their arms. She joined them with her own arms and cheered them on, clearly impressed. In another, Shawn teases Camila by saying it’s “the most fun” for her to be quarantined with him while holding his acoustic guitar and she agreed while gushing over a dish he made for her earlier in the day.

In addition to the video clips, Ryan showed some pics of some of the kids in the hospital video chatting with Camila and Shawn on iPads. They were all smiles while looking down at the virtual dream come true.

“Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn’t get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise. Go to @RyanFoundation to see more from their visit! #SeacrestStudios,” Ryan captioned the sweet clips and pics.

Camila and Shawn have been quarantining together in her family’s Miami home ever since the stay-at-home orders have been put into place for most states and other countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. although they’ve been mostly staying in the house they have been spotted getting fresh air by taking walks together, including an outing at the end of Mar.