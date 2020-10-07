Lorde Fuels Speculation She’s Dropping A New Album Soon In Cryptic New Message To Fans

Lorde seems to have found an ingenious way to get her fans to the polls in her native New Zealand. She promised she’d give ‘something in return’ in exchange for voting, which hinted at a new album.

It’s been three years since Lorde released her last album Melodrama, and almost as long since she spoke out on social media (her last Instagram post is from Apr. 2018). Now she’s hinting that the follow up third studio LP will come in 2021, and it will be a reward for any of her fans who get out and vote in New Zealand’s upcoming elections. The Kiwi native shared several Instagram stories on Oct. 7 — which is VERY rare for her — promising that when it comes to voting, “Do it for our beautiful country and for me. And next year I’ll give you something in return.”

The 23-year-old Grammy winning singer/songwriter — real name Ella Yellich O’Connor — started off with a slide that read, “Hey, are you from New Zealand?” with a photo of one of the nation’s gorgeous beaches. Shen then shared a selfie and noted “I am.” She then headed back to the seaside picture and continued, “If you are 18+, it’s time to VOTE! We know we live in a special place. And adding all of our voices to the conversation, speaking up for communities or organizations that mean something to us — that’s what helps keep it that way.”

Lorde then advised fans that they can “vote and enroll” from now through 7pm on Oct. 17, the country’s election day, and provided a link to complete the process. While NZ doesn’t go through a contentious leadership election like America will be on Nov. 3, 2020 between Donald Trump, 74, and Joe Biden, 77, there are important issues on the ballot that Lorde wanted to highlight.

Ella urged voters to get to know the End of Life Choice bill and the Cannabis Legalization and Control bill, telling fans “go have a read about each of those and vote on that day.” Social media-shy Lorde rarely shares Instagram stories, and she admitted in a slide showing her pretty face that, “This was honestly incredible (sic) difficult to format and I hope you can repay me with the humble act of VOTING.”

She then shared a photo while holding a bright green leaf and promising, “next year I’ll give you something in return” in exchange for voting. Ella posted an IG story selfie of her wearing a black windbreaker with the hood pulled tight around her face, adding “You got that? Yeah? Ok cool.”

Then Ella admitted how she was so rusty at putting together the social media plea on her own, writing over a photo of floral drawings, ” Of course I make a motherf**king typo in my first story in forever. No I’m not fixing it! Sue me!!” she wrote, adorably asking fans “Did you miss this chaotic energy on Instagram? Probably not,” adding “Miss you. Speak soon. You know what to do.” Fans freaked about Lorde hinting at new music — as well as breaking her usual social media silence — that she soon became a top trending U.S. Twitter topic. And she wasn’t even pleading with American voters!