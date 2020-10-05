Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth React To Jessica Alba’s Wild ‘No Eye Contact’ Claims About ‘90210’

After Jessica Alba claimed she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with stars while working on ‘90210,’ Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are giving their side of the story.

Beverly Hills 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are defending themselves against Jessica Alba‘s claims that during a two-episode stint in 1998, she was told she’s be thrown off the set if she made eye contact with any of the cast members. In a preview clip for their new 9021OMG podcast debuting on Nov. 9, the ladies joked about it at first. But then Tori, 47, said she was a little “horrified” by Jessica’s claims made during an Oct. 1 episode of YouTube’s The Hot Ones. You can listen to Tori and Jennie’s discussion here.

“Tori, did you, I just need to know, did you tell her not to look me in the eye?” Jennie laughed to Tori, who then snarked, “Why is it all about you?” Jennie, 48, was Jessica’s scene partner during two episodes in 1998, when the L.A.’s Finest star played a young, pregnant teen named Leanne opposite Jennie’s Kelly Taylor on 90210.

“If anybody was, you know, didn’t want to have their eyes looked into, it would have been me,” Jennie explained, but then advised, “But, I don’t remember because I have the world’s worst memory.” Tori then wondered if “there was like a cool memo that was going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn’t even know.”Tori then joked about, “Imagine if we just thought guest stars didn’t like us? ‘They never looked at us! We don’t know why. We were so nice.'”

Jennie then said that she really did not remember much about sharing the screen with the now 39-year-old actress and entrepreneur. But over 20-years-later she still recalled that the Honest Company founder was “sweet” and destined for a big career in acting. “I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her , I only remember her being super talented,” Jennie revealed. “She was very young. She was really sweet, and it does not surprise me that she’s gone on to be so successful.”

Tori seemed a lot more hurt by Jessica’s claims, especially since the mother of five now uses her Honest Company products with her own children. “I’m not going to lie to you guys: I was a little horrified when I saw that clip that she said that she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact and she had an awful experience because her baby wipes are my favorite. Like, I wipe my child’s ass with her baby wipes every single day. I’m so upset right now,” Tori said, not sounding overly distraught.