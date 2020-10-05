Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth React To Jessica Alba’s Wild ‘No Eye Contact’ Claims About ‘90210’
After Jessica Alba claimed she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with stars while working on ‘90210,’ Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are giving their side of the story.
Beverly Hills 90210 stars Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are defending themselves against Jessica Alba‘s claims that during a two-episode stint in 1998, she was told she’s be thrown off the set if she made eye contact with any of the cast members. In a preview clip for their new 9021OMG podcast debuting on Nov. 9, the ladies joked about it at first. But then Tori, 47, said she was a little “horrified” by Jessica’s claims made during an Oct. 1 episode of YouTube’s The Hot Ones. You can listen to Tori and Jennie’s discussion here.
Jessica told host Sean Evans on the most recent episode of The Hot Ones about strange on-set film and TV experiences she’s had over the years. “On the set of 90210, I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” she confessed. “Yeah, it was like, ‘You’re not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.'”