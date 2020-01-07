Jennie Garth Reveals There’s Been ‘Talks’ Of A Traditional ‘BH90210’ Reboot: ‘I Would Never Say No’

After the most recent ‘BH90210’ reboot wasn’t renewed for a second season, Jennie Garth revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife that the cast is exploring other options.

Jennie Garth is leading the the campaign to get Beverly Hills, 90210 back on TV! After Fox’s revival was not renewed for a second season, fans and the cast both reacted to the news by trying to find a new home for the beloved show. However, it might be a different version then the most recent “event series” co-created by Garth and Tori Spelling, which saw the stars play heightened versions of themselves. “We left the show kind of open ended on purpose because should we all decide that we want to do more and the fans decide that they want to see more then we will explore options and there are other options out there,” Jennie explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife.com, while working with Shipt to announce their new partnership with Sur La Table.

“We did it differently. We know that some of the fans wanted a straight reboot, but we kind of stretched their imagination a little bit and went with that version,” she continued. “There’s been talks of doing a straighter reboot version in some capacity, so yeah, I’d be open to that. That show is part of me, so I would never say no to that.” The actress added that she loved revisiting the character of Kelly, and admitted their version of the reboot was “creatively fun to explore because it hadn’t been done by another show.”

“We all had a really great time being back together and just like all the old dynamics from when we were teenagers to start it right back up as adult,” Jennie said. She also discussed her partnership with Shipt, a delivery service. “It’s kind of a game changer for busy people,” she explained. “I didn’t have time to get my Christmas tree this year. I was like, screw it, I’m just going to do it through Shipt. I ordered a Christmas tree on Shipt and it came to my door, it was incredible!”

A proud supporter of Feeding America, Shipt pledged to donate up to 500,000 meals for every Sur La Table purchase made from December 10 through December 24.