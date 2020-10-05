‘Teen Mom OG’ Preview: Catelynn & Tyler Register To Vote & Hope For ‘Change’ Ahead Of Election

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra discussed the importance of voting in the upcoming election while in the midst of a pandemic, in an EXCLUSIVE scene from the upcoming season of ‘Teen Mom OG’.

Catelynn Lowell, 28, and Tyler Baltierra, 28, happily registered to vote in the Nov. presidential election and talked about why they made the decision to do so, in a brand new video from the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, which was given to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. In the clip, which can be seen above, the couple are in their kitchen near their laptop as they discuss their feelings on why voting is so important and how it will affect not only their lives, but their kids’ lives in the future. “I remember the first time I turned 18 and they were like, ‘You got to register to vote’, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I do’ and I never went and did anything with it,” Catelynn first confessed to Tyler in the video.

Her passionate husband then went on to explain his take on the “time” in the world right now and the COVID-19 pandemic. “This time, right now, the pandemic, how the federal government’s handling that, the Black Lives Matter movement…just everything, I’m like, we got to do something,” he said. “We got to change it. This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen and I kind of thought in my head, if our kids grow up and ask us in the future, we’d really like to tell them, ‘I did everything I could to see the change that I hope’.”

“But if I don’t vote, I’m gonna feel guilty,” he added. “I’m gonna feel guilty. Well now I’m registered and I feel great. Woohoo!”

The end of the Teen Mom OG voting clip featuring Catelynn and Tyler featured information on how non-nonregistered voters can register at Vote For Your Life, a mass voter registration, early voting, and get-out-the-vote campaign that ViacomCBS partnered with and launched in Sept.

Although there’s no premiere date for the ninth season of Teen Mom OG yet, the latest clip of Catelynn and Tyler shows just one example of how the many important issues currently going on in the world could affect the new episodes. As parents, the lovebirds, who share daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 1, (their eldest daughter Carly, 11, was put up for adoption at birth) , it’s understandable why voting would be especially crucial to their lives, so registering to vote definitely seems like a natural step. We look forward to seeing more from the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG soon!