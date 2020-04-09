At Home With MTV’s Catelynn & Tyler: How They’re Keeping The Kids Entertained During Quarantine

‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are staying busy with their kids Nova, 5, and Vaeda, 2, while in quarantine. The proud parents took us inside their at-home activities, which includes a lot of ‘Frozen’ reruns and mac n’ cheese!

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are at home in quarantine with their two daughters Novalee Reign, 5, and Vaeda, 2, and there doesn’t seem to be a dull moment! The couple’s eldest daughter, Carly, born in May of 2009, lives with her adopted parents, Brandon and Teresa. The Teen Mom stars chatted with HollywoodLife in our exclusive “At Home With…” series, where they dished on the tv shows and movies they’re watching, along with how “Elsa” from Frozen has been their savior. And, although Catelynn and Tyler are busy with the girls, they figured out a way to stay active!

What are you binge-watching during quarantine? (Catelynn) We just started watching Tiger King at night. During the day, it’s constant Disney movies. — Lord help us! (Tyler) Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana, Coco, Naked & Afraid, Live PD and Tiger King!

What are you doing to work out or stay fit at home? (Catelynn) Ummm… chasing two kids all day. Does that count? (Tyler) Using my old weight set from home.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra share exclusive photos at home with HollywoodLife.

(Photo credit: HollywoodLife)

What are your at-home quarantine essentials/what did you stock up on? (Catelynn) Meats, sides, snacks for the kids like Goldfish and mac ‘n cheese! (Tyler) Went to the local butcher and stocked up on meat!

What’s on your quarantine playlist? (Catelynn) I listen to today’s hits on my Alexa. (Tyler) Illenium.

