‘Teen Mom OG’ Cast Shares Mother’s Day Plans Amid Quarantine: Amber’s Cookout & More

‘Teen Mom OG’ stars Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Catelyn Lowell and Mackenzie McKee EXCLUSIVELY revealed their exciting agendas for Mother’s Day to HollywoodLife!

No one deserves to celebrate Mother’s Day more than the cast of Teen Mom OG! HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the devoted mothers ahead of the special holiday, who revealed how their families will be returning the love on May 10. First up was Amber Portwood, 29, who admitted that “Mother’s Day is going to look a little different this year with everything that’s going on.”

In addition to the nationwide pandemic, Amber took a plea deal in her domestic battery case in Oct. 2019, following a fight with ex-fiancé Andrew Glennon that led him to file for sole custody of their two-year-old son James in July of 2019. Despite the legal drama, Amber confirmed that she’ll be spending quality time with both James and her daughter Leah Shirley, 11, whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley.

“I will get the chance to spend some time with both my children and can’t wait for that,” Amber gushed. “We’re just going to have a small (socially distanced) cookout at home with lots of quality time.” Cheyenne Floyd, 27, is also looking forward to a Mother’s Day filled with food and loved ones! “This year for Mother’s Day, I will be celebrating with champagne and brunch with my favorite people! My mom, nana, sister, and of course [Cheyenne’s three-year-old daughter] Ryder,” Cheyenne told HollywoodLife. “We are going to cook lots of food and enjoy our day by the pool! Ryder and I sent flowers to our favorite moms since we can’t celebrate with everyone we would want to this year. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommies!”

Meanwhile, Catelynn Lowell, 28, has a more relaxing day in mind. “My plans are to hopefully sleep! And chill out with my babies [daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 1],” Catelynn admitted. There could be more in store, depending on whether or not her husband Tyler Baltierra, 28, has any surprises in the works: “I don’t know what Tyler has planned but we shall see!”

Last but not least, Mackenzie McKee, 25, will be practicing her faith from the safety of the home. “For Mother’s Day this year we are just going to be doing church from home (because of the quarantine), and I’ll be spending time with my kids [sons Broncs, 3, Gannon, 8, and daughter Jaxie, 6] and visiting my mom’s mom,” she told us. This will also be Mackenzie’s first Mother’s Day without her mom Angie Douthit, who tragically passed away after her courageous fight against cancer in Dec. 2019. “Obviously, Mother’s Day is very different for me this year,” Mackenzie admitted.