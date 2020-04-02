‘Teen Mom OG’s Tyler Baltierra Admits His Kids Are ‘Set For Life’ Due To Insane Show Salaries

Tyler Baltierra opened up about the ‘trust funds’ he set up for his and Catelynn Lowell’s daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 1, thanks to their ‘Teen Mom OG’ incomes. The MTV star also talked about Nova’s future on the show!

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell’s daughters, Novalee and Vaeda, can already afford college — and they’re only five and one years old, respectively! Tyler opened up about his daughter’s Teen Mom OG salaries in the March 30 episode of the Awesome Dad Show with YouTuber Actidad. “As far as [the kids] getting compensated for the show, my kids are totally set, they’re totally set up for life,” Tyler revealed in the interview.

For Tyler, “set up for life” means affording a quality education! “They’re great. College is paid for,” he continued. “That was mine and Catelynn’s main thing; that each of our children have trust funds that their [Teen Mom] money goes into and they can’t touch.” Tyler and Catelynn aren’t the only money makers in this family. Their kids are also paid every time they appear in a Teen Mom episode — and that adds up!

Regardless, Tyler and Catelynn have no plans to flaunt their television wealth. “Me and Cate, though, we still live in the same county we grew up in, in Michigan,” Tyler clarified. “We live on a farm in the middle of nowhere. We don’t live outside our means. We’re not, like, buying big houses…We try to just keep it as humble and simple as possible, and also try to keep our TV life as separate as we can, realistically, from the kids.”

Tyler and Catelynn will always prioritize their kids over money. “We ask Nova, ‘Do you want to film today? Do you want cameras in your room?’ We want to give her the option and freedom to determine, ‘No I don’t want to do this today’ or ‘I do,'” Tyler also revealed during the interview. The parents are ready to pull the plug on their kids’ Teen Mom OG stardom if need be, too.

“Our plan with Nova is to keep telling her every single year, ‘Hey, [MTV] is going to come here again, and kids at school may know who you are.’ We’re just kind of explaining to them as they get older, at their age level,” Tyler continued. “If it comes to the point where our children are coming to us and saying, ‘Listen, we’re getting bullied’ or ‘I wish you guys wouldn’t do the show anymore,’ then it’s done.”

There may be one or more stars joining this family on the small screen in the future! “There are plans for more kids,” Catelynn confirmed to HollywoodLife in March. She revealed the timeline for these plans in our EXCLUSIVE interview!