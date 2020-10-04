Arnold Schwarzenegger Posts Sweet Tribute To Lookalike Son Joseph Baena For His 23rd Birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a fun-loving photo of his son Joseph Baena and admitted he ‘can’t wait to see what’s coming next’ in his life, in the sweet birthday tribute.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 73, proved he’s a proud dad when he gave a shout-out to his lookalike son Joseph Baena on his 23rd birthday on Oct. 2. The actor shared a cute photo of the hunk standing in what looks like a filtered and/or photo-shopped photo of a club while wearing headphones and lifting his arms up with a big smile. “Happy Birthday! love Dad,” was written over it in red ink.

He also added his own caption that expressed his gratitude for the young weight lifter. “Happy birthday @projoe2! I love watching your progress with your training, your work, and in every part of your life. I can’t wait to see what’s coming next. I love you!” it read.

Joe didn’t hesitate to respond with his own thanks for the post. “Hahaha love you dad! Thank you for the birthday wishes 🎉,” he wrote. Other followers also joined in to wish him a Happy Birthday while others commented on how much the father and son look alike. “Joe is Arnold’s twin,” one pointed out.

In addition to Arnold, Joe took to his own Instagram on his special day to share a smiling photo of himself standing in front of gigantic silver balloons that spelled out “JOE” and a caption that thanked his followers for their support. “So thankful for all your birthday wishes!!! A new year around the world and I’m more ready than ever to work my hardest on everything I do. Also… Happy World Smile Day!!! Love you all,” the caption read.

When Joe’s not getting attention for his birthday, he’s getting it for photos and videos he posts that show him following in his dad’s footsteps with large muscles and impressive training sessions at the gym. One of the most recent ones was posted on Sept. 26 and includes a clip of him sitting down from the back and lifting heavy weights. “It’s all about the stretch and squeeze!,” he captioned the post. “What are your favorite back exercises?”