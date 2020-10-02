Megan Thee Stallion Begs Her Lover ‘Don’t Stop’ On Sexy New Track Feat. Young Thug

In her first new music since Megan Thee Stallion was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez, she teams up with Young Thug for the sexually charged ‘Don’t Stop.’

Though most of the music world has been on pause due to COVID-19, Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t stopped in her takeover of the rap world. Though Hot Girl Meg’s summer was tragically hijacked by the alleged shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, she has christened the Autumn season with a brand new collab with Young Thug. In “Don’t Stop,” Meg directs a lover in the bedroom — leaving little to the imagination. “Real hot girl s—,” she opens the track, referencing her 2019 viral tune, “Hot Girl Summer.”

“I don’t even say wassup/I just tell him what I want/’Cause I got another n—- that will do it if he don’t,” she raps. “Don’t stop, stop/pop that cat/just like that/give me good head…lick, lick, lick me until I scream,” she then says, bringing to mind visuals from the charting track “WAP” with Cardi B. “Attitude bad/P—- good…I get jealous, if you ate it real good I can’t help it,” the Texas Southern University alum declares, adding that she knows she’s “way too full of myself (you’re right)/And I even had dessert.” The bouncy beat — courtesy of Buddah Bless — is undoubtedly a club-ready banger.

“Don’t Stop” is Meg’s first new song since she and Cardi B hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with “WAP,” and the first since Meg repurposed Eazy-E’s “Boyz-n-the-Hood” into “Girls in the Hood.” It’s also the first song since Tory dropped Daystar on Sept. 25, a surprise 17-song album (described as a “spectacle of male ego,” a “tirade” and a “terrible album” by Complex) in response to Megan claimed that Tory was the one that shot her in the foot on July 12. “Gotta see a couple questions/ How the f*ck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?/ How the f*ck your team is trying to pay me in some whole millions?” he rapped on “Money Over Fallouts,” one of the tracks on Daystar. While Meg didn’t mention Tory or Daystar by name in the photos she uploaded to Instagram on Sept. 27, many took the message she spelled out with her rings (“F-CK YOU”) as being her response to Tory’s record.

“Since ya’ll hoes so worried ‘bout it,” Meg said during an Aug. 20 Instagram Live session, “Yes, Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and sh-t. Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it.” Later in the IG session, Meg revealed why she didn’t tell the authorities about Tory. While citing the tensions between the police and the Black community over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and more, she didn’t want to put her or Tory’s life in danger. “The police are shooting mothaf-ckers for anything. The police were literally killing Black people for no motherf-ckin’ reason. … You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car, so they can shoot all of us up?”

It’s unlikely that Meg would want this incident to mar what has been, for the most part, an incredible year for the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper. Thanks to a restraining order against her label, 1501 Entertainment, she was able to release her Suga EP, a project containing her TikTok-fueled hit, “Savage.” With help from a guest verse by Beyoncé, Meg found her way up to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Houston-powered remix. She would get back to the No. 1 position with “WAP.”

Meg has kept up the career momentum, despite the COVID-19 lockdown on all aspects of life, and she’ll continue her upward trajectory on Oct. 3. Meg will be the musical guest when Saturday Night Live returns to 30 Rock’s Studio 8H. This will be the first in-studio SNL since March, and will mark Chris Rock’s third time hosting the show.