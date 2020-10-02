Jesse Metcalfe & Sharna Burgess: How They’re Avoiding Injuries On ‘DWTS’ With A ‘Bad Hip’ & Ankle Issues

Injuries happen on ‘DWTS’ every season. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess about how they’re staying healthy as the competition continues.

Dancing With the Stars season 29 is moving along, and the couples continue to learn new dances every week. Kaitlyn Bristowe nearly couldn’t dance in week 2 after suffering from tendonitis and shin splints, but she recovered and hit the ballroom. Given that injuries can happen any time in the rehearsal and performing process, HollywoodLife asked Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess what they’re doing to steer clear of injuries.

“I actually have a bad hip. I have an arthritic hip that I need a hip resurfacing on,” Jesse told HollywoodLife after the Sept. 28 episode. He said that he does “a lot of bodywork” and “recovery in order to maintain mobility and flexibility. I mean, a lot of my time when I’m not rehearsing goes into that.”

As for Sharna, she revealed that she “badly sprained” her ankle before the first show, so she has it “strapped up every show.” To prevent any major injury, she does physical therapy. “You have to take care of your body,” Sharna stressed. “You have to get bodywork done. You have to make sure you’re eating enough food, drinking enough water. It’s a lot.” Jesse added that sleep is very important, too. “I feel like I’m rehearsing and sleeping,” he said.

Sharna and Jesse hit the ballroom for Disney Night with a fun jive to “King of New York” from Newsies. Judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli didn’t see eye-to-eye about the performance, with Derek saying he “didn’t feel” it this time. Despite the critique, Jesse has nothing but great things to say about the new judge.

“I absolutely love Derek,” Jesse raved. “I think he’s the nicest guy. I think he’s so talented, and I also think he’s hilarious. So I think any critique he gives, I really take. I think of all the critiques on the panel, I listen to him the most.” Dancing With the Stars season 29 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.