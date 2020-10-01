Natalia Bryant, 17, Shows Off Goofy Dance Moves With La La Anthony’s Son, 13: ‘Little Brother’

Natalia Bryant and Kiyan Anthony are the ultimate dancing duo in a new video she shared to Instagram on Sept. 30! The childhood friends ‘reunited,’ after their moms Vanessa and La La took a family trip to see their BFF Ciara!

The Anthony and Bryant families have such a strong bond. Vanessa Bryant and La La Anthony have been spending a lot time together, and the same goes for their kids. Vanessa’s eldest daughter Natalia Diamante Bryant , 17, and La La’s son Kiyan Anthony, 13, showed off their dance skills in a new video that Natalia shared on Wednesday night.

“Reunited with my little brother,” she captioned the Instagram clip, adding a red heart emoji. The pair performed a choreographed dance to Ne-Yo‘s 2007 hit, “Because Of You.” — And, they nailed every move!

Vanessa and La La have been documenting many special moments between their families in recent days. Vanessa also shared a video of Natalia helping Kiyan with his homework on Wednesday night. In her caption, she gushed over how the teens teamed up to complete Kiyan’s school work as faster as possible. Other adorable videos showed Kiyan playing in a backyard playhouse with Vanessa’s 3-year-old daughter Bianka Bella Bryant.

Vanessa and La La first got together at the end of September, before they jetted off with their kids to visit their BFF, Ciara. The singer welcomed a son, Win Wilson, with husband Russell Wilson, in July, and the Anthony and Bryant families couldn’t wait to meet the couple’s baby boy. Both Ciara and Vanessa shared cute photos of Vanessa holding Win for the first time. “Sweet Baby, Win,” Vanessa captioned the shot, to which Ciara dubbed her as Win’s “Auntie V” in the comments. Ciara also reunited with Vanessa and her girls at the end of August (seen below).

Vanessa and La La’s relationship spans over a decade. La La’s husband Carmelo Anthony was great friends with Vanessa’s husband, the late Kobe Bryant. They were teammates on Team USA for the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics.

The Lakers legend died, along with the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant in a helicopter crash in California on January 26. Vanessa and Kobe’s fourth daughter, 15-month-old Capri is their youngest.