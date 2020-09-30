See Pics
Hollywood Life

Simone Biles Shows Off Belly Button Piercing In Latest Bikini Selfies — See Pics

Simone Biles
AP
Simone Biles of the U.S. talks to other gymnasts as she warms up on the second and last day of the apparatus finals of the Gymnastics World Championships at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar Gymnastics World Championships, Doha, Qatar - 03 Nov 2018
Simone Biles arrives to Beautycon in Los Angeles Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL1555489 130817 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles out and about in NYC Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5049176 121218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Simone Biles x SK-II Beauty Launch appears in Times Square. Held at Duffy Square in Times Square, New York City, NY. March 3, 2020. ¬© Photo Image Press/Splash News Pictured: Simone Biles Ref: SPL5153867 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photo Image Press/Splash News / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Simone Biles was all smiles in two new selfies that revealed her incredible fit figure in a colorful top and matching bikini bottoms.

Simone Biles, 23, is enjoying the beginning of fall in colorful swimsuit ensemble that helped her flaunt not only her stylish belly button piercing but also her toned figure! The gymnast took to Instagram to share new selfies in which she posed while wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved crop top and matching bikini bottoms and she looked fantastic. She had her long locks up in a ponytail as she sat on a chair and captioned the pics with “LA”.

View this post on Instagram

LA 💙

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) on

Once Simone’s epic photos went live, her fans quickly complimented her in the comments. “Love your outfit,” one follower wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” “Tummy goals,” a third shared while many more left her heart-eyed emojis.

Simone is known for wowing with her Instagram selfies on a regular basis. This summer, she showed off various looks that looked perfect on her, including one that included a black sleeveless top and Daisy Dukes on Aug. 28. She also posted other bikini pics, including one of her posing in a neon green choice and another in red, white, and blue choice.

Simone Biles
Simone Biles arrives to Beautycon in Los Angeles. (SplashNews)

When she’s not enjoying time solo while staying fashionable, she’s usually having a great time with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25. The athlete and her new NFL player beau first stirred up speculation that they were dating when they were seen together in July and since then, they’ve proudly shared various romantic moments together. From cozy and cute poses together, to sweet kisses, their pics are never at a shortage of love!

Now that fall is here, we’re looking forward to more pics of Simone showing of her best autumn looks. With beauty, grace, and athletic skills, it seems she has it all and we can’t wait to see what else she decides to share in the future!