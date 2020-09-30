Simone Biles Shows Off Belly Button Piercing In Latest Bikini Selfies — See Pics

Simone Biles was all smiles in two new selfies that revealed her incredible fit figure in a colorful top and matching bikini bottoms.

Simone Biles, 23, is enjoying the beginning of fall in colorful swimsuit ensemble that helped her flaunt not only her stylish belly button piercing but also her toned figure! The gymnast took to Instagram to share new selfies in which she posed while wearing a multi-colored short-sleeved crop top and matching bikini bottoms and she looked fantastic. She had her long locks up in a ponytail as she sat on a chair and captioned the pics with “LA”.

Once Simone’s epic photos went live, her fans quickly complimented her in the comments. “Love your outfit,” one follower wrote while another called her “gorgeous.” “Tummy goals,” a third shared while many more left her heart-eyed emojis.

Simone is known for wowing with her Instagram selfies on a regular basis. This summer, she showed off various looks that looked perfect on her, including one that included a black sleeveless top and Daisy Dukes on Aug. 28. She also posted other bikini pics, including one of her posing in a neon green choice and another in red, white, and blue choice.

When she’s not enjoying time solo while staying fashionable, she’s usually having a great time with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25. The athlete and her new NFL player beau first stirred up speculation that they were dating when they were seen together in July and since then, they’ve proudly shared various romantic moments together. From cozy and cute poses together, to sweet kisses, their pics are never at a shortage of love!

Now that fall is here, we’re looking forward to more pics of Simone showing of her best autumn looks. With beauty, grace, and athletic skills, it seems she has it all and we can’t wait to see what else she decides to share in the future!