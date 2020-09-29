Nene Leakes Drags Andy Cohen After Leaving ‘RHOA’: ‘No One Knew You Until You Knew Me’

There seems to be no love lost between Nene Leakes and Andy Cohen. The ‘RHOA’ alum, who recently departed from the show, addressed Andy directly in a YouTube video, asking the ‘WWHL’ host to ‘leave me alone!’

Nene Leakes wants Andy Cohen and Wendy Williams to let her leave The Real Housewives of Atlanta “in peace” — instead of discussing her departure from the franchise on their respective television shows. In a 7-minute YouTube video posted on September 29, Nene addressed her broken relationships with the talk show hosts. Nene’s response came two days after Wendy appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and spoke “negatively” about Nene.

“Well, as you know, I’ve done his show more times than he has… He knows exactly what he was going to ask her,” Nene said, implying that Andy and Wendy’s conversation about her RHOA exit was premeditated. “They have forced out of the franchise,” Nene said — a claim that will be addressed in a later video, she noted.

″So since I have been forced out of the franchise, then leave my name alone. Let me sit over here and heal in peace, okay? Leave me alone,” Nene went onto say. Addressing Andy directly, she said, “If you don’t have anything positive to say about me after working at your network for 13 years, stop bringing up my name on your show to help your ratings. Stop it.”

Nene continued, “You didn’t want me here. You’ve been forcing me out for the last four years. There’s no reason why you need to keep bringing me up and talking so negatively of me. If I don’t mean s–t to you … stop bringing up my name. Leave me alone, let me leave in peace. Leave me alone,” she demanded. “I do not address you guys. When I do address you guys, it’s because you guys have been sitting here poking the bear over and over again and that is not something you should be doing.” Nene ended her video with one last message to Andy: “Remember, no one knew you until you knew me.”

As for her exit from RHOA after helping launch the franchise in 2009? — Nene said she’s made peace with her decision to leave. “It was not an easy decision. I do know that the decision that I did make was the right decision for me at this time in my life,” she said, explaining, “I am at peace with that decision. It has been very hard for me. I have had many sleepless nights. I know everyone knows me as a strong woman, but please note that I am human and I have hurt and I have cried. I’ve had the most sleepless nights… It has been a very very emotional rollercoaster. This was not anything that I just woke up one morning and decided to do.”

Nene filmed the YouTube video after she took issue with Wendy’s comments about the situation on WWHL on September 27. While speaking with Andy, Wendy said that she believes Nene’s exit from RHOA won’t be permanent.

″Nene is my friend, and I know her as Linnethia, I don’t know her as this person on reality TV, just what I watch. I believe that this is not a truth,” Wendy told Andy ″Nene has quit the show several times and you’ll have her back. Nene likes attention, dramatic attention,” she said.

Following Wendy’s appearance on the late night show, Nene fired back at the hosts on Twitter. “Both are f their ratings are LOW!” Nene wrote. “BYE QUEENS!” She added, “They both need my help with their poor ratings.”