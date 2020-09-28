Joy Alwyn smoldered on the red carpet at the San Sebastián Film Fest, where he debuted a new look. Taylor Swift’s handsome BF is now rocking longer hair.

Taylor Swift‘s man Joe Alwyn debuted a handsome new look while hitting the San Sebastián Film Festival in Donostia-San Sebastián, Spain that’s surely got the Lover songstress swooning. Joe, 29, is now rocking longer, floppy hair and it totally suits the Mary Queen of Scots star. It’s very Brad Pitt at the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.

Joe, best known for starring in the Oscar-winning film The Favourite, was at San Sebastián to present the Silver Shell Award for Best Actress to Beginning star Ia Sukhitashvili. Appearing on the closing night of the festival, Joe looked dapper in a loose-fitting grey suit paired with a green, white, and black patterned dress shirt. He accessorized with black patent leather shoes and a black tie.

Taylor, 30, much to our chagrin, wasn’t at the event with Joe. The couple have been spending plenty of time together, though. After Joe posted pics of Taylor’s cat, Benjamin Button, to social media on April 29, fans put two and two together and were convinced that meant they quarantined together. The actor and Folklore artist reportedly vacationed over the summer in Utah, as well.

Joe and Taylor’s future together is actually quite bright. An insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve talked marriage! Taylor loves Joe so much, according to the source, because “he has been so different from anyone else she has dated. He gets along with her family and they have this understanding that they are going to be together forever. When you know things are working, you know it is working.”