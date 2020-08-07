Joe Alwyn Shares Gorgeous Photo From His Romantic Utah Getaway With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn retreated into Utah’s majestic nature with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift! Amid the trip, ‘The Favourite’ star posed for a photo against a mountainous landscape.

Joe Alwyn, 29, left town for the mountains! On Aug. 7, the Boy Erased star — who is normally social media-shy — shared a rare photo of himself hiking among a beautiful landscape dotted with pine trees. The actor simply captioned the post with a mountain emoji (fitting), but he reportedly embarked on the adventurous getaway with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

It’s the perfect time for a celebratory vacation! Taylor just dropped her surprise album, Folklore, on July 24 and it was met with rave reviews. There has even been fan speculation that Joe contributed to the writing of two songs on the album!

“I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine … William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me),” Taylor revealed in an Instagram post on July 23, leading fans to wonder if “William Bowery” was a pseudonym for Joe. Whatever’s the case, it at least looked like Joe proved he was quarantining with Taylor after sharing a photo of the pop star’s cat, Benjamin Button, on his Instagram Story on April 29.

Right at the beginning of the pandemic, we learned an exciting update about Joe and Taylor’s relationship. “Joe is not only one of them but an amazingly important one. The love that they share is unique, he gets her and he gets her stardom which not many understand, especially relationship wise,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at the beginning of March. The insider added, “She loves him because he has been so different from anyone else she has dated. He gets along with her family and they have this understanding that they are going to be together forever. When you know things are working, you know it is working, sometimes it is undefined.”

Our source went on to say that the couple has “absolutely talked about getting married and starting a family down the line,” and confidently added that “it will happen.” Joe and Taylor first sparked romance rumors in 2017.