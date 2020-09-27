Rebel Wilson Stuns In Gorgeous Pink Dress During Romantic Getaway With New BF Jacob Busch

Rebel Wilson shared a series of pics and video of herself happily posing in a figure-flattering dark pink dress while overseas, just days after making her red carpet debut with rumored new beau Jacob Busch.

Rebel Wilson, 40, is having the time of her life and she proved it with her latest Instagram posts! The talented actress showed off a dark pink dress with a low neckline and ruffled short sleeves in a series of snapshots and a Boomerang video on Sept. 26 and looked as confident as could be. Her blonde locks were pulled back and up with some strands resting over the sides of her face and at on point, she even did a little twirl in her gorgeous outfit.

“The Australian in new loves a Boomerang,” Rebel captioned her Boomerang video. Although she didn’t further specify what she meant, she may be referring to her new rumored boyfriend Jacob Busch! The beauty is currently spending time with the 29-year-old hunk overseas and they even made their red carpet debut together at Prince Albert’s Planetary Health Gala on Sept. 24.

In addition to the public appearance, the two lovebirds have recently been sharing cute pics of themselves getting cozy with each other on social media. In one Sept. 24 pic that Rebel posted, both she and Jacob can be seen posing with their arms around each other while standing outside of a helicopter alongside fellow actresses Helen Mirren and Kate Beckinsale. They were all smiles as they were getting ready to go off on their adventure.

Since then, Jacob posted cute pics with his lady, including one that showed him kissing her on the head, in front of a body of water. Rebel also posted a similar one in which they were cozily posing in front of water as she wrapped herself in a warm blanket on Sept. 26.

Although neither Rebel or Jacob have publicly spoken about their relationship yet, a source told People they were introduced by a friend last year and developed a long-distance romance while she was in Australia and he was in Los Angeles, CA. “They are officially boyfriend and girlfriend,” the source said. “He’s a gentleman, has very old school manners and treats her well. He is also very health conscious and they’ve been motivating each other with their health journeys.”