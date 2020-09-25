Khloe Kardashian put on tiny hands to face off in a makeup challenge with Addison Rae, whom she joked was the ‘sister stealer.’ You can vote who created the best makeup look!

Khloe Kardashian, 36, threw on a pair of tiny, plastic hands for a makeup challenge with TikTok star Addison Rae, 19, and the results were…well, interesting. The stars went to bat in a “Tiny Hands Make-Off” competition for IPSY, a cosmetics company that Addison is now a brand partner with! In a video posted to IPSY’s Instagram page on Sept. 24, Khloe and Addison scrambled to see who could create the most glam look while going through five stations — cheeks, eyeshadow, eyeliner, lips and a mystery challenge — all while wearing fake tiny hands.

Before the countdown started, Khloe and Addison threw a few jabs at each other — with their words, not tiny hands. Khloe jokingly called Addison the “sister stealer,” since the TikTok queen has essentially become the BFF of Khloe’s sister, Kourtney Kardashian, over the summer. They even work out together nearly every morning! Addison threw the shade right back, saying, “Sorry that you didn’t get Kourt’s invite to Palm Springs.”

Khloe snapped back, “This girl here thinks she’s the newest Kardashian. But Im here to show her how it’s done.” And with that, the challenge commenced — you can watch Khloe and Addison try to pull off tasks such as applying a smoky eye and false eyelashes in the hilarious video above. At the end, Khloe teased, “Clearly I won…I mean if this isn’t gorgeous then I don’t know what is.” You can vote who “won” in the comments section of IPSY’s video!

Seeing Addison team up with Khloe for a video just goes to show how she’s becoming an honorary Kardashian! She also partnered with a different Kardashian, Kim, to star in the one-year anniversary campaign for SKIMS. And like Addison mentioned in the video, she recently stayed with Kourtney at Kris Jenner’s $12 million estate in La Quinta, located in the Palm Springs area. The duo even posed for a stunning bikini photo in Kris’s infinity pool, which Kourtney shared on Sept. 19. Kourtney seemed to mourn the fact that summer was coming to a close, since she captioned the snapshot, “Two more days of summer.” At least she has made countless memories with Addison before fall arrived!