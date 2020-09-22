TikTok Stars Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Reveal How They Deal With Online Bullies & Share Advice On How To Cope

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio talked about being ‘more conscious’ when it comes to our social media interactions, future projects, and more in their Seventeen profile.

Teenagers endure so much pressure and stress maneuvering the complicated world of social media. But teen TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have some thoughtful, mature advice to offer the next generation and those who want to follow in their footsteps. “A lot of people around my age, some younger, some older, are the prime ages for most types of bullying,” 16-year-old social media sensation Charli shared in a new profile with Seventeen.

When it comes to dealing with the haters, 19-year-old Dixie takes a practical approach that employs self-care and reflection. “I have all my comments off so I don’t really get mean ones,” she told the outlet. “But I usually just make a joke out of it or ignore it, because it doesn’t matter. They don’t know who you are as a person so it’s not worth my time to argue with someone or defend myself.”

Even at such a young age, both Dixie and Charli, who have amassed a following of millions on TikTok, are employing a more introspective means of combatting online bullying. “We all need to be more conscious of the things we say about people because it can really affect them,” Charli aptly shared. “As a society, we definitely need to be more careful with our words and make sure we are treating people with kindness.”

Though the two sisters are fully aware of the difficulties that come with fame — like Charli’s breakup playing out in front of her millions of fans — the two sisters are taking each day in stride and look toward the future and how they will use their platform for change and what projects they’ll take on next. “Everyone always asks us what our plans are for the next year. I don’t know even know what my plan is for tomorrow. I just live day by day and I’m excited for everything,” Dixie shared.

One element of the young women’s lives is certain — they’re ready to take on their biggest challenge as role models. As such, they imparted one last piece of sage advice to their young fans, who hope to follow in their footsteps. “Be yourself, have fun, make mistakes.”