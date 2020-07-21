TikTok star Charli D’Amelio isn’t going to let surgery keep her spirits down. After going under the knife to fix a breathing problem, the teenage sensation soon back online, dancing around with her nose wrapped up in bandages.

It’s safe to say that Charli D’Amelio is feeling better. Days after the 16-year-old social media star underwent surgery to correct a breathing issue, she was back on TikTok, making moves and collecting views. She even used TikTok to announce the procedure was a success. “Surgery is done, and I am so beyond excited that I was finally able to fix my breathing!!!!!,” she posted on TikTok on July 17. “And soon, I will be able to be in dance classes again!!!” Actually, Charli didn’t wait until class was in session to bust a move.

Though her first post-surgery TikTok was her just showing off her bandage and slightly bloody nose (she blew a kiss to all of her 72.7 million followers), she wasn’t laid up for long. She posted a TikTok of her dancing along to Cochise’s “Hatchback” (doing a dance she credited to Ondreaz Lopez), grooving along with her nose all wrapped up. The next day, she joined in a “Bruh” #duet and then shared a pair of dance videos: one of her doing Nathan Lust’s choreography to djtvmpo’s “Pump It x Rodeo” remix and another where she performed @Yodamnmomma’s moves to dj_yames’s “Tap In” remix.

It seems that Charli wasn’t phased by her surgery – or by her recent breakup – in these videos. Charli and fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson, 18, called it quits in April, and while Chase (aka Lil Huddy) made it sound like the split was amicable – “We will always be friends, and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life” he said in the statement announcing the breakup – there were rumors that he cheated on her.

That teenage drama came to the forefront when, on July 6, several TikTok stars began unfollowing Huddy and accused him of being “fake.” Chase refuted these allegations, tweeting, “All of this drama is going on because I kissed Nessa [Barrett] when we [Charli & I] were both single.” Charli tweeted-and-deleted, “Then you shouldn’t have come to my house after without telling me [you kissed her].” From there, it got messy, with Chase releasing a lengthy statement that called out other TikTok stars.

“The only person who has a right to be upset with me is Charli, and I’m sorry I hurt her,” Chase continued. Charli didn’t accept the apology, responding with, “Stop deflecting [your] actions onto others because you can’t take responsibility. Want me to talk about how you treated me throughout our relationship, or do you just want to continue to play the victim?”