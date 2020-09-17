Exclusive Premiere
Hollywood Life

Kendra Erika Lives Out Her Queen Of Hearts Fantasy In Bold & Colorful Video For ‘So Fly’

Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z.
The soul of funk is alive in 2020, thanks to Luke James. The Grammy-nominated R&B singer, also known for his action appearances in ‘Insecure’ and ‘The Chi, released his album ‘to feel love/d’ and he swung by HollywoodLife to talk about its creation, how he connected with Prince before the icon’s passing, and more.
Though the messaging has changed, Yo Gotti remains real. Ahead of releasing his ‘Untrapped’ album -- featuring DaBaby, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion and more – Gotti stopped by HollywoodLife to talk his music, his prison reform efforts, and what it felt like to lost $500k in blackjack with Jay-Z.
Tenille Arts visited HollywoodLife.com to promote her new album, Love, Heartbreak, & Everything In Between View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

All hail Kendra Erika! The singer rules over her big, beautiful, and bold world in ‘So Fly,’ and she tells HL how this new music video totally captures her vibe of ‘not fitting the current mold’ when it comes to her art.

There are no white rabbits, caterpillars, or Jabberwockys in Kendra Erika‘s new music video, but that doesn’t stop her from living like the Queen of hearts – specifically, the queen of your Heart. In “So Fly,” premiering here on HollywoodLife, the South Florida native finds herself in a self-described “palatial Alice In Wonderland” setting. From the pool dotted with red balloons to laying seductively in a patch of roses, Kendra delivers the Latin-fueled dance bop, a club banger about finding that person who makes you feel “so fly.” The heat radiates off the song when Kendra sings how she’s “gonna just let it happen / more than one time / ’cause baby, if this feels as good / then it can’t be a crime.”

“So Fly” was written along with Gerina Di Marco and Luigie “LUGO” Gonzalez, who also produced the track. Though the video does bear the markings of being shot during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kendra says that it totally captures the vibe she was going for. “Since the song itself is so bold and colorful already, I wanted the video to reflect that and be a palatial Alice in Wonderland,” Kendra tells HollywoodLife. “I really felt seen and heard in the filming process primarily because [director] Tolga Katas wanted the video to just showcase myself in a playful environment. And, being that I do live in my own world artistically, in that I humbly pride myself on not fitting the current mold, this only transcended the overall project.”

Meet your new favorite ‘Lady In Red’

 

Not one to sit around and watch the world turn, Kendra got to work while quarantined in Boca Raton, Florida. While working with producers – albeit virtually – Kendra doubled-down on her songwriting, bouncing ideas back and forth over Zoom before the songs were ready to record. Though she says it was hard to co-write via her computer, this method had its benefits.

Kendra Erika’s future is so bright, she’s gotta wear…well…you know.

“Since I didn’t have to travel,” she says in a statement with the new song, “I was able to collaborate more quickly, focus on my vocals, and I’m thrilled with these new tracks.” She put down vocals thanks to Lazaro Rodriguez, sound engineer for the Gibb family, who had a studio just minutes from her home. The first song, “So Fly,” arrived at the end of August, a fitting farewell to the summer, and with the promise of more music to come, there’s something to anticipate as the weather gets colder.

We’ll have to see if “So Fly” soars to the top of the charts. Kendra’s “Self Control” topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs charts in 2019. He other singles – “A Deeper Love,” “Oasis,” and “Under My Skin” – were all Top 10 Dance Club hits, with “Self Control” being named No. 23 on billboard’s 2019 Year End list for Dance/Club Songs.

So Fly” is out now.