Salma Hayek, 54, Dyes Her Hair Green For Mexican Independence Day: See Before & After Pics

Salma Hayek rang in Mexican Independence Day with a brand new do’! In honor of the holiday on Sept. 16, and the Mexican flag, she dyed parts of her brunette hair green!

Salma Hayek is celebrating her Mexican heritage with a new hair makeover! The Like A Boss actress, who turned 54 on September 2, colored portions of her brunette hair green for Mexican Independence Day, which falls on September 16. Salma, who was born in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, shared an energetic video to Instagram to debut her new, green locks.

The clip showed her yelling, “Viva Mexico!” — which means “long live Mexico.” Salma also donned a black t-shirt that read “Mexico” in red, white and green to symbolize the colors of the Mexican flag. “Happy Mexican Independence Day,” she wrote in the captioned of her post, before translating the message from English to Spanish: “Feliz Dia de la Independencia. Viva Mexico!” Additionally, the glowing actress put her gorgeous ruby red earrings on display.

Salma’s new green hair is a far cry from her usual solid brunette locks. Nonetheless, we’ve seen the Golden Globe nominee don different hair colors through the years, on red carpets and in movies. In 2017, the actress rocked a shoulder-length blonde wig ahead of the Altuzarra show at Paris Fashion Week. If she hadn’t shared the process of securing her wig in a series of photos on Instagram at the time, we would’ve thought her lighter locks were the real deal. Additionally, Salma rocked blood orange hair for her role as the fierce Claire Luna in the 2020 film, Like a Boss.

Most recently, Salma underwent a more minor hair makeover in quarantine — but a makeover, nonetheless. In June, she said goodbye to her gray roots and welcomed a fresh summer hair color on Instagram with a before-and-after series of snaps. In the before photo, Salma proudly showed off her overgrown grays. The after photo displayed her subtle caramel highlights poking through her voluminous blowout. If there’s any star who can rock a hair makeover, it’s Salma Hayek!