Jonas Brothers Transformations: See Nick, Kevin & Joe From Their Disney Days To Now

In celebration of Nick Jonas’ 28th birthday, we’re looking back at how much the Jonas Brothers singer, and his siblings Joe and Kevin, have transformed over the years.

They grow up so fast! It feels like just yesterday that the Jonas Brothers were on the Disney Channel, starring in Camp Rock and dropping iconic songs like “Burnin’ Up.” Of course, that was over a decade ago, and all three bros — Kevin, Joe, and Nick — are now married men. The youngest, Nick, is celebrating his 28th birthday on September 16 so we’re looking back on how far all three musicians have come in their personal and professional lives.

Joe Jonas

Joe burst onto the scene as the star of Camp Rock alongside Demi Lovato, and quickly shot to superstardom thanks to his incredible vocals and that haircut. The band continued releasing music, dropping hits like “Lovebug” and “SOS”, while appearing on their Disney show JONAS and the Camp Rock sequel. After the trio announced a hiatus in 2010, Joe dropped a solo album titled Fastlife in 2011 then went on to form a pop band DNCE in 2015. Their hit song “Cake By The Ocean” peaked at number 9 on the Billboard charts.

He was a mentor on The Voice before joining the Australian version of the reality show as a full-time coach. In 2019, he reunited with Kevin and Nick as they announced their return with the single “Sucker”. Joe’s personal life has also made tabloid headlines for years. He dated AJ Michalka, Taylor Swift, Camilla Belle, Demi Lovato, Ashley Greene, and Gigi Hadid before meeting Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. The pair were engaged in October 2017 and wed in early 2019. She gave birth to their first baby, a daughter, in July 2020.

Nick Jonas

Nick began performing on Broadway at the age of seven, appearing in musicals like Beauty and the Beast and Les Mis. It was also Nick who initially caught the attention of record executives, which led to the brother’s being signed as a trio. He appeared on the Disney Channel in JONAS and as a supporting character in Camp Rock, and was instrumental in the songwriting process for many of the band’s songs. After announcing their hiatus, he formed the group Nick Jonas & the Administration, dropping an album in 2010. He then shifted his focus to acting and appeared on the NBC series Smash.

In 2014, he dropped his first self-titled solo album which featured the chart-topper “Jealous”. He continued releasing new music, and went on to serve as a guest mentor on The Voice. He also starred in the 2015 TV show Scream Queens and was cast in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Nick had high-profile relationships with Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Delta Goodrem, and Olivia Culpo, before meeting his future wife Priyanka Chopra. The couple became engaged in 2018, and tied the knot the following year in a luxe Indian ceremony.

Kevin Jonas

The eldest Jonas Brother, Kevin, was a late teen when the group first releasing music. Following the success of their self-titled studio album in 2007, Kevin and his brothers gained a massive legion of fans, and they went on to appear in multiple Disney Channel projects. He continued releasing music with Nick and Joe, however when the group announced a hiatus, Kevin took a different route. He appeared on his own E! reality series titled Married to Jonas, and went on to star on The Celebrity Apprentice.

While his brothers continued pursuing music, Kevin founded a real-estate development and construction company called JonasWerner, and is the co-CEO of The Blu Market company, which works with social media influencers. Nevertheless, he got back together with his brothers professionally in 2019, and went on the Happiness Begins tour. Kevin met his future wife, Danielle Deleasa, while on vacation in the Bahamas. The fellow New Jersey native is a former hairdresser, and the pair wed in December 2009. They have two daughters: Alena Rose Jonas, born in 2014, and Valentina Angelina Jonas, born in 2016.