Kendall Jenner Confesses She’s ‘A Stoner’ & Says It’s The ‘First Time’ She’s Revealing It

Kendall Jenner came clean about her love of marijuana to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson on the September 10 episode of their podcast Sibling Revelry. The stunning star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians made the revelation while answering a round of lightening questions. Oliver asked Kendall and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 41, “If there was a stoner [in your family] who would it be?”

And after Kourtney quickly answered, “Kendall,” the model agreed. “I am a stoner,” the 24-year-old shared. “No one knows that, so that’s the first time I’ve ever really said anything out there.”

“Kendall recently said something that I wasn’t happy about. She went on James Corden and they said rate your siblings in order of best parent to worst parent and she…And I saw her right after at a party and she ran up to me and was like ‘Oh my God I said this thing and I said you as a last parent and ha ha like it was a joke I didn’t mean it’ and I was like….”, Kourtney shared.

Kendall cut in to defend herself. “First of all that is not what I said to you,” she interjected. “I went up to you, because I was like, ‘I’m going to put Rob before us and the rest’ so I’m just not even going to like…I’m just going to throw them out there and I swear to God Kourtney happened to be the last one.”

“But then I was like ‘OK that sounds kind of bad,’ but before I was like they’re all amazing, they all are incredible parents. And I don’t have a kid, we were just talking about that. So I can’t really speak for anyone because I don’t have a child. But I know just visually how amazing they are.”

Although Kendall’s comment on Corden was clearly a trigger for Kourtney, who revealed it made her feel like a target among her siblings yet again, it hasn’t hurt their close bond. “Kendall and Kourtney are 100% over it. That was a momentary blip. Kourtney let Kendall know it hurt her feelings and Kendall sincerely apologized and they moved on. They are sisters they are used to having fights and getting over them, it’s what they do,” a source previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.