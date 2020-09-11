Breaking News
Country Singer Russell Dickerson & Wife Kailey Welcome 1st Child Together: A Baby Boy — Congrats

Russell Dickerson
And baby makes three! Country crooner Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, welcomed their precious baby boy into the world, and fans even learned the beautiful name of the bundle of joy!

Russell Dickerson is officially a dad! The “Love You Like I Used To,” singer, 33, and his wife of seven years, Kailey, welcomed their son into the world on September 10, Russell’s rep confirmed to People. The baby boy’s name was also shared with the outlet: Remington Edward Dickerson. Too sweet! Remington was born at 3:23 p.m., weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz., measuring 22.5 inches long.

It’s such an exciting time for the newly-minted parents, who wed in May 2013. The couple had been teasing for their fans just how far along Kailey was in her pregnancy with each new Instagram post. On August 29, just days before Remington’s arrival, Kailey and Russell posed for an adorable mirror selfie featuring the singer making an awe-inspired face as he held on to Kailey’s belly. “Gettin’ REAL y’all,” she captioned the sweet photo.

Gettin’ REAL y’all 🥰

Back in May, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Russell about making music in quarantine and his wife’s pregnancy. “This is our seventh year of grinding and grinding and grinding,” he shared with us. “If you look in the Bible, the seventh year is the Sabbath year. Me and my wife had that realization and were like, ‘Whoa, holy cow. This is, like, this is way bigger than us.'”

The country singer’s faith is incredibly important to him and centers so much of his and Kailey’s life. “What feels like a delay is not a delay for God, basically. I’m just trying to let go and know it’s going to be all good,” he shared. Longtime fans of Russell know well that the singer often uses milestone moments in his life as inspiration for his songs, too.

Russell Dickerson and Kailey Dickerson arrive at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville.
“I have a different story to tell,” he shared of what will come next in his songwriting process. “Love grows and changes, and it’s not always easy. Then, there’s going to be another song called ‘Home Sweet,’ which is about buying a house. It’s just all kinds of life stories.” Fans can surely anticipate this big moment in Russell and Kailey’s life to translate to music in the near future! Congrats to the proud parents!