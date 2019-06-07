Russell Dickerson Reveals Why Being On The Road With Thomas Rhett Is His ‘Dream Tour’

We caught up with Russell Dickerson for EXCLUSIVE scoop about upcoming new music, being on the road with Thomas Rhett and more!

Russell Dickerson is supporting Thomas Rhett on his Very Hot Summer tour in 2019, and he dished to us EXCLUSIVELY about why he’s so excited for it. “We have 40 shows and only two shows down already, but it’s a dream tour,” Russell told HollywoodLife on the red carpet at the CMT Awards on June 5. “He’s one of my best friends. My wife and his wife are besties. So it’s such a fun tour.” The guys are also joined by Dustin Lynch and Rhett Akins, and the tour goes all the way until mid October, so they’ll have plenty of time together!

Luckily, Russell’s wife, Kailey Dickerson, will be able to be by his side for most of the time on the road, but as his career has taken off, they’ve had to adjust to making sure they’re making time for each other. “You just learn to say no to stuff and you learn to put her opinion over everything,” the singer explained. “People are always pulling at your shirt, but you really have to learn how to say no sometimes and always say yes to her.”

“Every Little Thing,” the third single from Russell’s debut album, Yours, which was released in Oct. 2017, is currently climbing the charts, but fans are anxiously waiting for new music — and it’s coming! “We’re going to start recording in one month,” he revealed. “We’ve got it narrowed down, and we still have to narrow it down a little more, but we’ve been writing songs all year since the last album came out. We’ve been with new writers, we wrote some with Lady Antebellum on the road. I’m so pumped about that music!”