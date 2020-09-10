Singer Lily Allen is showing off the gorgeous bling on her finger after her wedding to David Harbour. Her ring is stunning, as well as her heart-themed manicure to go with it.

Singer Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour‘s wedding was delightfully low key, with a Las Vegas ceremony where they were married by an Elvis impersonator, then having In-N-Out burgers at the fast food joint instead of a reception. But one thing that the pair did go big on were her stunning rings! Lily showed off her gorgeous engagement ring and pave diamond wedding band following their nuptials, and the bling looks so spectacular on her finger.

Lily, 35, gave fans their first good look at her newlywed jewelry in an Instagram stories photo on Sept. 9, showing off her ring set. The engagement ring consisted of about a two to three carat solitaire diamond stone with a sparkling band. Her wedding ring matched perfectly, as it featured a band of pave diamonds that helped make her massive rock sparkle all the more.

In her ring reveal photo, the “Smile” singer gave a shout out to New York based nail artist Naomi Yasuda who did her wedding nails. The manicure featured light pink and white solid colored hearts, with red and magenta glittering heart patterns. Little silver sparkles gave Lily’s nails extra shine to match her stunning rings.

David and Lily stated dating in Aug. 2019, and their romance first became public after the couple showed off tons of PDA in the streets of New York City on October 13, 2019, the morning after the actor hosted Saturday Night Live. She teased a possible engagement several times in 2020, wearing various rings on that finger. The couple also hinted about marriage with cryptic messages, but nothing was ever confirmed regarding a betrothal.

The couple took out a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada on Sept. 6 and one day later tied the knot at Las Vegas’ Graceland Wedding Chapel. The mother of two wore a white vintage-inspired Dior mini-dress with black double-breasted buttons up the front. Her daughters Ethel, 8, and 7-year-old Marnie Cooper — by ex-husband Sam Cooper — were the only guests present for the ceremony, where the two were declared husband and wife by an Elvis impersonator. David looked super dashing in a dark suit. After the ceremony, the pair went for their wedding luncheon at an In-N-Out, as Lily was seen in an Instagram photo still in her dress and veil, chowing down on a burger while standing outside the beloved burger joint.