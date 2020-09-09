Bailey Bryan Finds ‘What It Means To Be Confident’ In Latest Single ‘Roster’: Listen

Bailey Bryan’s follow up to her hit ‘play w/ me’ is a must-listen! Hear ‘Roster’ EXCLUSIVELY on HL!

Viral TikTok artist & 300 Entertainment signee Bailey Bryan is back with another sultry jam all about self-confidence, self-love and knowing your worth. Premiering EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife.com, Bailey’s new single ‘Roster’ came from her real-life experience of soul searching and finding her confidence.

“The idea from this song came from the exact situation that I describe in the verses! I found myself pining after somebody that was only able to give me the bare minimum, when I knew that there were plenty of other dudes out there willing to give me what I deserve and then some, because I am dope!” Bailey explained in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL. “Writing ‘Roster’ was kind of the light bulb moment when I realized it.”

She continued, “It’s just important to me to give a realistic example of what it means to be confident. You don’t have to have it all together to know your worth. You can admit to heart break, lay it all out there, and have hella baggage just like everybody else, and still be a ‘bad bitch.’ I’m learning that the first step to growth is loving yourself exactly where you’re at, and I hope that others can start to learn that through my songs!”

The Nashville-based singer-songwriter has found recent success on TikTok, where she teased “Roster” and racked up almost a million views! “The best part of seeing people’s response to the snippet I posted on TikTok has been reading all the comments that say ‘this is LITERALLY what I’m going through RIGHT NOW.’ And ‘I NEEDED THIS,'” Bailey reacted to the viral teaser. “It makes sense because I come from a generation that’s coined phrases like, ‘situationship’ and ‘entanglement’ … The dating world today is weird. There’s too many options, and we romanticize heartlessness… It’s exhausting.”

Bailey’s empowering take on the dating world via “Roster” is exactly what we all could use right now! Listen and watch the video now!