Anna Faris Announces Shocking Exit From Popular Sitcom ‘Mom’ After 7 Seasons

CBS’ ‘Mom’ has lost one of its longtime stars, as Anna Faris just revealed she won’t be returning to the sitcom for Season 8.

Just over a week before CBS’ Mom was scheduled to begin production on Season 8, according to our sister site TVLine, one the series’ leading ladies — Anna Faris — made the shocking announcement that she would be leaving the sitcom after seven seasons. Anna, 43, is said to be leaving the show for other career opportunities, and a rep for Warner Bros. Television told TVLine that Anna’s character, Christy, will not be recast.

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Anna Faris said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

Meanwhile, WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions released their own joint statement to address Anna’s exit. “From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

TVLine also shared that Christy’s absence in Season 8 will be addressed in a storyline, however, at this time, no further details were revealed. We also must note that since the show premiered in 2013, it has centered around Anna’s character, who was a newly sober single mom trying to raise her kids amidst a not-so-pleasant relationship with her mom (Allison Janney).

The show, which is said to be eyeing a November return date, is currently CBS’ third best-rated sitcom.