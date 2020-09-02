Lindsay Ell is taking fans behind-the-scenes of her latest album ‘Heart Theory’ in a brand-new docuseries. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE first teaser for you to enjoy before the series premiere on Sept. 3.

Radio Disney Country will release Lindsay Ell’s Making of Heart Theory, a 4-episode short-former docuseries, on Radio Disney Country’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram accounts on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. PT. HollywoodLife has the EXCLUSIVE first look teaser for the Making of Heart Theory. “This has been music I’ve been waiting to release for the better part of the last three years,” Lindsay says in the teaser.

The country singer talks directly to her fans in the docuseries as she takes them through her day-to-day. “I have waited so long to let you hear this record and share my heart with you,” she continues. “I’ve put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into it, and I cannot believe that it’s finally here!”

Making of Heart Theory is an incredibly personal docuseries that follows the journey behind Lindsay’s new album heart theory, which was released on Aug. 14. The album explores each of the seven stages of grief: shock, denial, anger, bargaining, depression, testing, and acceptance.

Each of the Radio Disney Country docuseries’ four episodes will feature a track – “Hits me,” “good on you,” “wAnt me back,” “ReadY to love” – off of Lindsay’s new album, and she’ll share her experiences specific to that track. While heart theory stemmed from Lindsay’s personal experiences, its arc serves as a source of solace for the universal process of discovering new outlets for a positive, healthy lifestyle and female empowerment.

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the singer back in Aug. 2020 about her new album. “I wrote the record in this order so fans can slowly hear me unravel through each track and know that if they’re looking for support or empathy, hopefully, I can give them that,” she said. “This is my journey and this is my process. If they go through that in their own life, then this is sort of my roadmap.”