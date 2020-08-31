Loretta Lynn, 88, & Kid Rock, 49, ‘tied the knot’ over the weekend and fans are laughing right along with them!

Country icon Loretta Lynn, 88, and rocker Kid Rock, 49, lightened up the internet with a good old prank this weekend! The “Somebody Somewhere” singer revealed that her son, Ernest Ray Lynn, and his wife Crystal renewed their vows and it was there she and Kid decided to make things “official” themselves!

“What a weekend! My Ernie & Crystal renewed their vows this weekend. It was beautiful and everything it should be. Marriage isn’t always easy–heck it’s not even always pretty, but love holds you together and you push through the bad days to enjoy the good ones. I’m so proud of them and wish them years of happiness,” Loretta shared on Instagram. “Things got crazy then–my boy @kidrock was there and we’ve always teased about getting ourselves married. Well, the preacher was already there so we had some fun with it. Sorry girls, he’s taken now! #gottahavesomefun #88andfeelinggreat #laugh #tabloidfodder #cougar.” OMG!

The legend shared a gallery of images with Kid down on one knee in front of a beaming Loretta, donning a veil. Kid was laughing along with it, as family members held out their phones to capture the sweet moment. The duo have been friends for years, often making public appearances together. Most recently, the pair stepped out to attend the Nashville Christmas parade, and they rode in the back of an open-top convertible.

Kid Rock has yet to make any comments on his “marriage” to Loretta Lynn, but we have to say he is one lucky man! Fans definitely seem to think so as they’re going wild in the comments over this story! “Ms. Loretta you making Kid Rock blush is the best. God bless you Ms. Loretta. Take care of yourself,” one super sweet fan wrote. “Bet he won’t be able to keep up with you girl..love this..” another wrote.

Loretta’s granddaughter, Tayla Lynn, explained the impromptu marriage ceremony in a post of her own, writing that she and her family wanted to do something special for Loretta and Kid. “You must understand how close Kid and Memaw have gotten. Like they adore each other. They joke around all the time about getting married and saying to heck with the rest of em,” she wrote. “So Dad and Crystal decide to make that happen! They have the preacher announce that he’s ready to do the vows now!” So sweet!