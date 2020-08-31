Lady Gaga and Doja Cat stunned at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in New York and their glam team is opening up EXCLUSIVELY how their looks were created!

Lady Gaga, 34, and Doja Cat, 24, looked came to play when it came to their red carpet looks at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards in New York on Aug. 30. Gaga arrived in a silver one piece that zipped in front and floated out to the side. She sported a clear face shield and sky high black signature Gaga shoes with her hair color dyed to match.

Doja on the other hand went for a bit of more revealing look. The singer sported a plunging pink mini dress that sparkled with flowers. The Push Best New Artist winner sported a matching necklace and make-up with her hair in a long, sleeked back braid to complete her look. HollywoodLife sat down and chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Jared Henderson and Frederic Aspiras who worked with Joico Haircolor & Joico Care to capture the look and they’re breaking down how they got these beauties red carpet ready!

How Jared Henderson Created Doja Cat’s Red Carpet Look:

PRODUCTS FOR COLOR: Colored a platinum blonde level 10 wig with Color Intensity Limelight

COLOR DIRECTIONS:

Fill sink with hot water. Squeeze two tubes of Color Intensity Limelight into the water and mix with a big spoon until the water is green. Dip wig in the water color and let it sit for 20 minutes. Condition with Joico Defy Damage Protective Conditioner and let air dry.

STYLING FOR SHOW

Wet hair down with spray bottle. Applied the Joico JoiWhip Firm Hold Designing Foam 07 to mold the hair as he combed it back (away from face). Sprayed the Joico Beach Shake spray texturizing finisher and scrunched hair to add waves and texture for the “wet beachy look” on the ends. Applied a dime size amount of the Joico Blonde Life Brilliant Glow Brightening Oil in palms of hands and ran through the hair to add a little shine and also add to the “wet effect” of the hair. Finished off the look with the Joico Flip Turn fast dry finishing spray.

Frederic Aspiras on Lady Gaga’s Red Carpet Look:

Joico Color Intensity Formula:

Inspiration: “The sky in the earliest morning before the sun comes out”

Coloring How-To:

Mixture 1: Joico Color Intensity 1 oz True blue + 3 oz Clear to create Baby blue

Mixture 2: Joico Color Intensity 2 oz Silver Ice +2 oz Violet Pearl to create a Chrome effect (Tip: Mix thoroughly)

You want to start with a Level 10 clean bright blonde hair when using blue tones.

Start off by shampooing blonde hair with Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo. Next, use Joico Blonde Life Brightening Masque to remove any build up and detoxify any off-blonde tones. Follow with Joico Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner. Rinse and towel dry. Spray Joico Blonde Life Brightening Veil evenly throughout hair and comb through. Dry hair thoroughly. Section hair in four quadrants. Start from the bottom working your way to the top. Slice out large pieces of hair. Alternate mixture one and two. Continue and complete full head.

Styling How-To:

Spray K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Multi-Perfector Daily Shine & Protect Spray throughout hair. Then apply 2-3 pumps of Joico Dream Blowout Thermal Protection throughout hair. Using a detangling comb to comb thru hair and remove tangles. Be sure to always start combing from the end working your way up. Section hair for blow drying and dry the hair with three various sizes of Ceramic Vented Brushes. Run a hot brush threw hair to create a satin-soft finish to hair surface. This brings out super shine to the color. Create a soft water ripple-like effect to hair by using a professional flat iron to bend 1-inch sections of hair. Start this pattern from the back at the nape of hair. When you approach the top stop bending hair about two inches from the scalp. The hair should have no volume on top. Apply 3-4 pumps of Joico KPAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil all thru hair. Use a boar bristle brush to brush out wave patten and create the soft water like ripple pattern. Spray Joico Flip Turn for hold and shine.

INSPIRATION:

“Love inspired the looks. Bringing all the elements of earth, wind, and fire. Lady Gaga’s journey throughout the years has inspired me to create hairstyles and color combinations that encapsulate this journey. She is tough, brave, a musical genius, a visionary, and overall kind human being that believes in love and kindness in the world.”